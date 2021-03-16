Cameron Diaz's 'crazy' dinner recipe revealed – see her cooking hacks The actress adds so much flavour

Ever wondered what Cameron Diaz cooks at home with her husband Benji Madden and daughter Raddix? Thanks to a new cooking tutorial she shared with Instagram fans, we know easy ramen is definitely one of her go-to dishes.

MORE: 25 best Easter eggs you can shop online now

The Charlie's Angels actress, 48, shared her recipe for what she described as "Whatever-You-Got Ramen", meaning anything and everything you have in your kitchen cupboards – perfect for those who hate following a specific recipe.

In the caption, Cameron explained: "One of my favorite quick go-to meals where I take your classic instant ramen packet and dress it up a bit with whatever vegetables I happen to have in my fridge!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cameron Diaz gives fans a glimpse inside very tidy kitchen

In Cameron's case, these fresh ingredients included broccoli, celery, shallots, garlic, sesame oil and more.

"I'm going to show you how to cut up all those ingredients. Again, it's all about proportions and wanting everything to cook at the same speed. And also when you take a bite you're getting all of the flavours together," she continued.

RELATED: Cameron Diaz reveals incredible kitchen appliance at £6.92million LA home

READ: How to make the ultimate Easter bunny biscuits

So how does the mum-of-one pack a flavour punch into her dinner dish? She explained she has two secret cooking hacks.

Cameron Diaz cooks her delicious ramen dish

"Instead of using water, as instructed on the instant ramen packet, I use a stock. I love a chicken stock, you can use a vegetable stock, you can use beef stock," she told fans.

"I feel like that's part of my success in this whole thing, it's like flavour layering, you know?"

And that's not all! Cameron also uses two flavour packets – in this case, ginger and lemongrass and garlic and pepper. She joked: "I'm crazy like that."

The actress lives with husband Benji Madden and daughter Raddix

After cooking the dish, she served it in a bowl with a squeeze of lime juice and cilantro. Inspired? Cameron shared exactly what ingredients she used, and it quickly earnt praise from her followers.

"Below is what I used in my ramen, but feel free to use whatever you have that fits your flavor profile & enjoy!

"My recipe: 2 ramen insta packs (Flavors: Lemongrass ginger & Garlic pepper), 3 cups of chicken stock, about 1/2 cup each of diced carrot, celery, shiitake mushrooms, broccoli," she explained, before adding: "About 1 tablespoon each of diced garlic, shallot, ginger & crunchy garlic chilli sauce, 1 tsp sesame oil, 1 egg, juice from 1/2 a lime, 1 tsp of rice vinegar, roughly chopped cilantro to finish."

"The world needs a Cameron Diaz cooking show! Love your videos!" wrote one, while a second added: "Love this idea and great tip about vege proportions." A third commented: "Oh my word I need to make this."

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley's daily diet: the model's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed