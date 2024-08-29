Meg Ryan is glowing as she makes barely seen public outing with daughter Daisy

Meg Ryan was recently seen enjoying a rare public outing with her daughter, Daisy True, in the heart of New York City.

The iconic actress, now 62, and her 20-year-old daughter made the most of a sunny Wednesday afternoon, indulging in some quality time together as they browsed through books at the McNally Jackson Bookstore in SoHo before moving on to shop for clothes in the trendy TriBeCa area.

Meg, who was recently honored at the Sarajevo Film Festival, showcased her signature effortless style during the outing. She opted for a casual yet chic look, wearing a crisp white cotton top paired with black cargo pants and comfortable sneakers.

The ’90s rom-com queen accessorized her ensemble with a practical crossbody bag and a pair of stylish sunglasses to shield her eyes from the New York sun. Her blonde, shoulder-length hair was styled in soft waves, adding to her laid-back yet polished appearance.

Daisy, who has grown into a chic young woman, complemented her mother’s style with her own fashionable choice.

She wore a charming button-up top adorned with a butterfly print, which she tucked neatly into a pair of blue jeans cinched with a black belt. The duo looked every bit the picture of a close-knit mother-daughter pair as they enjoyed their day out.

Meg adopted Daisy from China in 2006 when Daisy was just a baby. The actress also shares a son, Jack Quaid, 32, with her ex-husband, actor Dennis Quaid, now 70.

Meg and Dennis, who were one of Hollywood's golden couples, welcomed Jack in 1992. However, their marriage ended in 2001 after a decade together. Five years later, Meg expanded her family by adopting Daisy, a decision that brought even more joy into her life.

In a heartfelt interview last year, Meg couldn’t help but gush about her children. "I have two of the greatest kids. They are hilarious, they're smart, they are kind, they're interested in other people, they're curious about the world," she shared with People.

"I feel like both of them make the world a little better, and I just feel so proud of them." The doting mom added, "It is a joy to me to know both of them."

Daisy, who embarked on her college journey last year, has clearly inherited her mother's poise and elegance. Meg, who has been candid about the challenges of letting go, confessed to People that she has been visiting her daughter "probably more than I should," often driving for hours just to share a coffee with Daisy on her college campus. The actress also revealed that she was a bit of a strict parent, admitting that Daisy didn’t have a phone until she was 15. "She really is somebody who has a lot of different interests and she's a great reader and she, at least, has a memory of the phone not being everything," Meg explained.

While Daisy navigates her college life, her older brother Jack has been making a name for himself in Hollywood. Jack made his acting debut in 2012 with a role in The Hunger Games and has since starred in high-profile projects like Oppenheimer, Logan Lucky, and the popular TV series The Boys. Despite his rising fame, Jack is acutely aware of the privilege that comes with being a "nepo baby," a label he has embraced rather than shied away from.

"I am an immensely privileged person, was able to get representation pretty early on, and that's more than half the battle," Jack told the Daily Beast in July. "I knew the door was open for me in a lot of ways that it's just not for a lot of actors. And I've just tried to work as hard as I possibly can to prove that I deserve to walk through that door."

Jack is also conscious of the legacy his mother, Meg, has left in the romantic comedy genre. Known as the "undisputed Queen of Rom-Coms," Meg's influence looms large over any role Jack might take on in the same genre. "So if that's in the rom-com space, it's got to be different enough, and I need to work my a** off," he said, acknowledging the pressure that comes with following in his mother’s footsteps.

Interestingly, Meg has been quick to defend her son against the criticisms often leveled at children of celebrities. She has spoken out about how the "nepo baby" label can diminish the hard work and talent that Jack has put into his career. "That nepo stuff is so dismissive of his work ethic, his gifts, and how sensitive he is to the idea of his privilege," Meg told Daily Beast. While Jack appreciates his mother’s support, he has been honest about the advantages he’s had, admitting, "I know that I work hard, and I know I've heard 'no' way more than I've heard 'yes.' But I also know that this industry is insanely hard to break into, and I had an easier time doing that than most. Both things can be true."