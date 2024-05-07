Meg Ryan dons sheer dress for first Met Gala in 20 years – and the before-and-after photos are unbelievable

She's still got it! Meg Ryan returned to the Met Gala this past first Monday in May for the first time in over two decades.

The last time the When Harry Met Sally actress attended fashion's biggest night of the year was in 2001, the year her divorce from Dennis Quaid was finalized, and less than half a year before the city was changed forever the following September.

This time around, she looked just as fabulous as she did during her last attendance, as part of Michael Kors' group of very fashionable guests.

For the special night, Meg, 62, dazzled in a sheer, sleeveless black gown with sequin floral appliquées that cascaded down the dress' voluminous skirt and train. She had her signature blonde hair styled in a curly bob, and accessorized with turquoise blue jewelry.

During the red carpet, she was seen posing for pictures while linking arms with Michael, who also dressed fellow stars Gabrielle Union, Kelsea Ballerini, Rachel Zegler, and Allison Williams.

When she last attended the Met Gala in 2001, it had yet started its tradition of being held on the first Monday in May, and it was instead held on April 23.

© Getty Meg dazzled in Michael Kors

That year, the theme was an ode to Jackie Kennedy – the former first lady passed away in 1994 aged 64 after a battle with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma – through the exhibit "Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years."

Back then, Meg also had her signature blonde bob, though it was styled pin straight, and wore a knee-length dress with a white satin top and matching skirt with a black mesh overlay.

© Getty The rom-com legend in 2001

Aside from Meg's big comeback, the Met Gala also saw attendance from fellow A-Listers such as Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Biel, Lauren Sánchez and fiancé Jeff Bezos, Amanda Seyfriend, Gigi Hadid, co-chairs Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Zendaya, among others.

The theme of the ball – in honor of the Costume Institute's forthcoming exhibition – was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," not to be confused with the dress code of the event, which was "The Garden of Time."

© Getty Meg also matched with Michael and his signature sunglasses

The latter is inspired by J.G. Ballard's short story of the same title, written in 1962, which while it could be interpreted in various ways, florals, both groundbreaking and not groundbreaking, were expected and certainly present.

The theme itself – which in the exhibition will be divided into the categories of land, sea, and sky – pays homage to over 400 years of fashion history by way of approximately 250 rare items drawn from the Costume Institute's permanent collection, many of which are too fragile to be worn again.