George Clooney lifts lid on twins' outgoing personalities in rare portrait of life in Provence

George Clooney may be determined to keep his children and details about their lives out of the public eye, but every now and then he'll delight fans with insight into their personalities.

The Ocean's 11 actor, 63, first became a dad in 2017, when he and his wife Amal Clooney welcomed twins Ella and Alexander, seven, following their 2014 wedding.

And though the twins have yet to make any public appearances, they have been present, albeit behind-the-scenes, during some of their dad's moments in the spotlight, and the latest gave a glimpse of their seemingly outgoing personalities.

Earlier this month, George along with his good friend and frequent co-star Brad Pitt graced the cover of GQ to promote their new action comedy, Wolfs.

The interview took place at Brad's Château Miraval estate in Provence — which has become somewhat synonymous with his contentious legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie — and which neighbors the Clooney's own residence in the area.

Though the conversation was mostly with George and Brad, at one point Amal did stop by with the twins, and she said: "The kids were like, 'Is this all the same house?'" about the famed property.

The kids are later depicted as enthusiastically "climbing all over" Brad, who asked them whether they are fans of animals, and suggested: "We have a bunch of animals over there that need feeding," receiving cheers from Ella and Alexander in return.

When they are not spending time in Provence, as the Clooney family has for much of the summer, they also live in part between England and George's famed Villa Oleandra estate in Lake Como, which he bought in 2002.

He has previously joked about his "mistake" in raising the twins partly in Italy, given that they became fluent in Italian, and subsequently were able to leave their non-fluent parents out of their conversations. The doting dad hilariously revealed to Jimmy Kimmel in 2020: "We did a really dumb thing, which is, they speak fluent Italian," adding: "I don't speak Italian, my wife doesn't speak Italian, so we've armed them with a language."

George has also given insight into how the twins' personalities differ. During a conversation with Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan — who himself is a father of twin girls — in December 2023, he opened up about how surprising it has been to witness twins come of age.

"Well twins tell you a lot," he said, before explaining: "When you have twins and you're raising [them] the same time, the same way, and they're completely different human beings, you realize how little say you have in who they are."

He continued: "You try to give them some boundaries, and you try to give them things that you believe in, but they're just different [people,]" and ultimately added: "They come out with an opinion, and it's amazing to watch how different my kids' personalities are… They're raised by the same parents, you know."