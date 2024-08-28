Skip to main contentSkip to footer
George Clooney lifts lid on twins' outgoing personalities in rare portrait of life in Provence
Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California© Amy Sussman,Getty

The Wolfs actor shares twins Ella and Alexander with his human rights lawyer wife Amal Clooney

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
George Clooney may be determined to keep his children and details about their lives out of the public eye, but every now and then he'll delight fans with insight into their personalities.

The Ocean's 11 actor, 63, first became a dad in 2017, when he and his wife Amal Clooney welcomed twins Ella and Alexander, seven, following their 2014 wedding.

And though the twins have yet to make any public appearances, they have been present, albeit behind-the-scenes, during some of their dad's moments in the spotlight, and the latest gave a glimpse of their seemingly outgoing personalities.

Earlier this month, George along with his good friend and frequent co-star Brad Pitt graced the cover of GQ to promote their new action comedy, Wolfs.

The interview took place at Brad's Château Miraval estate in Provence — which has become somewhat synonymous with his contentious legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie — and which neighbors the Clooney's own residence in the area.

Though the conversation was mostly with George and Brad, at one point Amal did stop by with the twins, and she said: "The kids were like, 'Is this all the same house?'" about the famed property.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend "The Tender Bar" Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2021 in London, England© Getty
George and Amal tied the knot in 2014

The kids are later depicted as enthusiastically "climbing all over" Brad, who asked them whether they are fans of animals, and suggested: "We have a bunch of animals over there that need feeding," receiving cheers from Ella and Alexander in return.

When they are not spending time in Provence, as the Clooney family has for much of the summer, they also live in part between England and George's famed Villa Oleandra estate in Lake Como, which he bought in 2002.

Eglise Saint-Sauveur (Saint Sauveur Church), XIII century, with a six sides pyramidal steeple, guardrails and ogival windows, in Brignoles a little town of Provence in France© Alain de Maximy/imageBROKER/Shutterstock
The couple bought a residence in Provence in 2021

He has previously joked about his "mistake" in raising the twins partly in Italy, given that they became fluent in Italian, and subsequently were able to leave their non-fluent parents out of their conversations. The doting dad hilariously revealed to Jimmy Kimmel in 2020: "We did a really dumb thing, which is, they speak fluent Italian," adding: "I don't speak Italian, my wife doesn't speak Italian, so we've armed them with a language."

View of George Clooney's Italian house, Villa Oleandra, situated on Lake Como's south-western shores, in Laglio, just 5 Kms from Cernobbio© Getty
George has also owned his Lake Como estate for over 20 years

George has also given insight into how the twins' personalities differ. During a conversation with Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahanwho himself is a father of twin girls — in December 2023, he opened up about how surprising it has been to witness twins come of age.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the "Ticket To Paradise" World Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 07, 2022 in London, England© Getty
The couple will celebrate their milestone tenth wedding anniversary on September 27

"Well twins tell you a lot," he said, before explaining: "When you have twins and you're raising [them] the same time, the same way, and they're completely different human beings, you realize how little say you have in who they are."

He continued: "You try to give them some boundaries, and you try to give them things that you believe in, but they're just different [people,]" and ultimately added: "They come out with an opinion, and it's amazing to watch how different my kids' personalities are… They're raised by the same parents, you know."

