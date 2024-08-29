Brooke Shields’ daughter Grier Henchy's sweet nod to her mom at graduation

Brooke Shields Brooke Shields recently opened up about the bittersweet experience of becoming an empty nester, sharing the emotional and joyful moments that have accompanied this new chapter in her life.

One such moment was particularly poignant: seeing her youngest daughter, Grier Henchy, graduate from high school in a very special dress—one that holds deep sentimental value for Brooke.

Grier, who is 18 years old, donned the very dress that Brooke wore when she married tennis legend Andre Agassi in 1997.

"Her graduation dress was my first wedding dress," Brooke told People. "She looked great in it." This touching moment highlighted not only the close bond between mother and daughter but also the timeless elegance of the dress itself, which looked just as stunning on Grier as it did on her mother more than two decades ago.

Grier is the younger daughter of Brooke and her husband, Chris Henchy, a successful television writer and producer.

© Instagram Grier wears her mother's wedding dress on her graduation day

Like her famous mother, Grier has shown a keen interest in the world of modeling. In fact, she and Brooke appeared together in a Mother’s Day campaign for Victoria’s Secret in 2022, showcasing their shared passion for fashion and beauty.

As Grier prepared to leave home for college, Brooke admitted that she had been dreading the day when her youngest would fly the nest.

© Instagram Grier looks stunning in her mom's outfit

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in April 2023, Brooke candidly expressed her apprehension, saying she was "getting nervous" about Grier's impending departure.

The anticipation of an empty house loomed large, but Brooke found solace in the fact that Grier would be attending Wake Forest University in North Carolina, the same school as her older sister, Rowan Henchy, who is 21. Knowing that her two girls would be together, even away from home, provided Brooke with some comfort.

© Instagram Grier poses on her graduation day

In a touching gesture of connection and continuity, Grier chose to wear her mother’s wedding dress for her graduation day. However, she added her own modern twist to the classic gown.

"We had to re-bone it a little bit so it was tight and sleek," Grier told People. "We took out all the poof because I didn’t want it poofy." The alterations included a transformed neckline that created a chic, strapless silhouette. The result was a contemporary yet timeless look that honored the past while embracing the present.

Brooke proudly poses with her daughter on her graduation day

For Brooke, seeing her daughter in the dress was a moment of immense pride. "It’s such an honor when they want to wear your stuff. Normally they don’t think I’m cool," she joked, reflecting on the special bond that fashion can create between generations.

The fact that Grier chose this particular dress for such an important milestone in her life speaks volumes about the connection she shares with her mother.

To commemorate the occasion, Brooke shared photos of Grier’s graduation on Instagram, where she proudly showcased her daughter wearing the reimagined wedding dress. In her heartfelt caption, Brooke wrote: "I am so endlessly proud of her and the woman she’s becoming. The future looks so bright for you, Grier." The post was filled with love and admiration, capturing the emotional depth of this mother-daughter moment.

This isn’t the first time Brooke’s daughters have shown an interest in her wardrobe. In a conversation with Oprah Winfrey as part of Oprah Daily’s “The Life You Want” class, Brooke recounted how one of her daughters had once expressed shock at the state of her closet. "If you’re not going to wear this stuff, I’m gonna wear it!” her daughter had declared, eager to explore the vintage treasures that Brooke had accumulated over the years.