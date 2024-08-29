Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Who is Winona Ryder's famous longtime partner? What to know about Scott Mackinlay Hahn
Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay Hahn attend a red carpet for the movie "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at on August 28, 2024 in Venice, Italy.© Getty Images

Who is Winona Ryder's longtime partner and date at Venice? What to know about Scott Mackinlay Hahn

The actress brought her boyfriend to the premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at the Venice Film Festival

Winona Ryder is having quite the year (a Winonaissance, if you will) with her return to the Venice Film Festival for the first time since the 2012 premiere of The Iceman, for a much bigger project.

The beloved 52-year-old actress stars in the sequel to the horror classic Beetlejuice (titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice), co-starring Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, and more.

As her date for the premiere and on the red carpet, she brought her longtime boyfriend Scott Mackinlay Hahn, her doting partner and one of her biggest fans.

Scott Mackinlay Hahn and Winona Ryder attend a red carpet for the movie "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at on August 28, 2024 in Venice, Italy.© Getty Images
Winona and Scott walk together at the premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"

The couple were picture perfect on the carpet as they walked hand in hand, a perfect depiction of their decade-long romance, and their loving display left many fans wanting to know more about her partner.

Here's what you need to know about Scott, his claim to fame, and their low-key relationship…

Who is Scott Mackinlay Hahn?

Designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn attends the Launch Of Loomstate For Target Collection at Big Red Sun on April 14, 2009 in Venice, California.© Getty Images
Fashion designer and entrepreneur Scott Mackinlay Hahn

Scott, 53, grew up on Fire Island and is a fashion designer and entrepreneur, who initially got his big break in the business with the brands Rogan and Egan in 2001 after graduating from the New York School of Design, collaborating with designer Rogan Gregory (and getting some help from Bono for the latter).

However, in 2004, he branched out on his own when he founded the sustainable clothing design company Loomstate, focusing on creating garments using 100% organic cotton, and even designing Chipotle's uniforms in 2009.

Scott MacKinlay Hahn and Rogan Gregory attend ROGAN GREGORY and SCOTT MACKINLAY HAHN of LOOMSTATE Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Earth Day at Good Units on April 14, 2010 in New York City. © Getty Images
Scott and frequent creative collaborator Rogan Gregory

The Loomstate website states that Scott's desire to start the company arose when "he learned more about how conventional cotton was made and was disturbed at how destructive and single-minded the usual methods were." 

How did Scott and Winona's romance begin?

The pair first met back in 2010 at the premiere of Black Swan, although Scott was completely removed from the industry and had little idea of who she was.

Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay Hahn attend the "Orphans" Broadway opening night at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on April 18, 2013 in New York City.© Getty Images
The couple first met in 2010 and made their official red carpet debut in 2013

In fact, in a 2022 interview with Harper's Bazaar, she joked that he didn't recognize her at all. "He thought I was Milla Jovovich. He told me I was great in The Fifth Element."

They quietly began dating later that year and kept their relationship on the down-low for quite a while before making appearances together, the very first being at Tim Burton's Opening Party at LACMA in early 2011.

Scott Mackinlay Hahn and Winona Ryder attend Loomstate 321's collection launch party at Treasure & Bond. Ryder wears Loomstate 321 and Rogan.© Getty Images
Scott and Winona in one of their earliest public appearances

They finally went red carpet official at the opening of Orphans on Broadway in 2013 and have continued making loved-up appearances together ever since. The couple divide their time between a home in NYC which they rent, and another in Los Angeles that Winona owns.

What has Winona said about their relationship?

In her 2022 Bazaar interview, Winona credited Scott with being a stabilizing force in her life. "We have so much in common," she gushed. "We connected on so many levels. But it was amazing that he's not in this business…I really did try to keep it quiet."

She told the publication once again in a more recent interview in July: "He's so great. He really is. I'm really lucky," while also referencing her past relationships.

Actor Winona Ryder(L) and Scott Mackinlay Hahn attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
"We connected on so many levels. But it was amazing that he's not in this business…I really did try to keep it quiet."

"In my 30s, I had two disastrous relationships that were — they weren't wrong, but this was before you would ever think to Google someone," she said. "When I look back, I'm like, 'What the hell was I thinking?' I was dating the type of person who only lets you know a few weeks in that they're in a relationship with someone else. And you're just like, 'What the [expletive]?'"

