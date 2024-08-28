Travis Kelce makes 'exciting' move after Taylor Swift reunion: 'Got to be a no-brainer'

Travis Kelce is taking his love story with Taylor Swift to the races — quite literally, actually, as it turns out the NFL star is taking on a brand new endorsement in her name.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, has shown himself to be a fan of more sports than just football, as evidenced by his recent appearance at the Kentucky Derby, and now he's adding some stake of his own.

It was announced by Team Valor International, an American thoroughbred horse racing enterprise that provides backing for several race horses, that Travis is now a co-owner of one of their horses.

In fact, the horse's name itself is a sweet nod to Taylor, called "Swift Delivery." The news was shared on their website with a ticker that read: "Travis Kelce joins Team Valor International & Gary Barber in ownership of 3-year-old SWIFT DELIVERY."

Travis joins the Zoldan family in acquiring a major share in the three-year-old Gelding, and Team Valor International Founder and CEO Barry Irwin confirmed the news to the Associated Press with a statement.

© Getty Images Derby fan Travis Kelce is now the part owner of a horse named Swift Delivery

"It's very exciting," he told the outlet. "I met him at the Kentucky Derby and got to spend some time with him and stuff, and we talked about horses and everything. When this horse came to light and it was owned by one of my partners already, with the name I figured this has got to be a no-brainer."

Recently, Travis was spotted with Taylor, 34, at her home in Rhode Island, joined by the likes of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Bradley Cooper, Jason and Kylie Kelce, and more, just in time to celebrate Blake's 37th birthday this past Sunday.

© Getty Images The horse's name is a sweet nod to his girlfriend Taylor Swift

It is also being reported that Travis and his brother Jason's podcast New Heights has entered a lucrative new deal with Amazon's Wondery for three more years, worth a whopping $100 million.

The podcast was already a popular staple for many NFL fans, particularly while Jason was still an active player up until his recent retirement. But its profile ultimately skyrocketed when Travis and Taylor began dating and served as an official source for the tight end's feelings about his burgeoning romance.

© Getty Images The tight end recently reunited with his girlfriend ahead of the new NFL season's start

The deal with Wondery officially comes into effect today, August 28, in time for the new NFL season, and provides global distribution rights to all audio and video episodes of New Heights, including their entire back catalog. It also provides Wondery with the rights to any international audio adaptations.

Per Variety, the Kelce brothers shared a statement which read: "We couldn't be more excited to team up with Wondery for the next phase of 'New Heights'. We love this show, and the fanbase that has grown with us over the last two seasons."

© Getty Images The brothers have reportedly inked a $100 million deal for their podcast

"Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to 'New Heights'! We are going to create some groundbreaking moments together through this partnership. We are thrilled to start Season 3 — see you soon, 92%ers!"