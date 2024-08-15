Lauren Sanchez locks lips with Jeff Bezos on romantic getaway — see photos

And the glitzy vacation continues for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez! The couple, who made waves with their lush getaway photos from their recent escapades to Greece, are on holiday once again.

Jeff, 60, and Lauren, 54, are currently in Italy, making a pitstop through Rome for a loved-up trip, and were spotted making a visit to the iconic Trevi Fountain.

The couple were seen enjoying a romantic moment, as they leaned in for a kiss and walked hand-in-hand while waving to onlookers, before taking a moment to stand by and observe the Italian monument.

Recommended video You may also like Inside Jeff Bezos & fiancée Lauren Sanchez's blended family

Jeff showcased his muscular physique in a white tee with blue chinos, while Lauren opted for a red-hot figure-hugging mini dress with an updo and high heels.

It is believed that after a bit of sightseeing around the city, they went for a romantic dinner date to Pierluigi, a local restaurant that is considered a favorite for many celebrities.

Soon after their trip through Rome, the couple went to the Vatican to pay a visit to Pope Francis, and Lauren shared some images from their conversation.

© BACKGRID Jeff and Lauren were seen engaging in some PDA while in Rome

She penned alongside them: "It was an honor for Jeff and me to spend time with His Holiness, @franciscus at his home in the Vatican. His wisdom, warmth, and humor were deeply touching. He reminded us not to take life too seriously, a simple yet powerful reminder to keep lightness in our hearts."

MORE: Lauren Sanchez looks ever-youthful as she joins Kim Kardashian on sun-drenched holiday

Lauren continued: "We also discussed the urgent need for climate action, something he's passionate about, as are all of us at the Bezos Earth Fund. His belief in finding beauty and meaning in everything we do resonated deeply with me."

© BACKGRID The couple were spotted at the iconic Trevi Fountain earlier this week

"I love that he encourages priests to read poetry and literature to stay connected with the human spirit. Grateful for this incredible blessing and the gentle wisdom he shared with us."

MORE: Lauren Sanchez soaks up the sun in a bodycon dress in glimpse of waterfront family girls' trip

Over the past few months, the power couple have spent their days cruising through various parts of Europe while making periodical returns to the United States for a variety of work reasons, such as Allen & Co's annual Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho in early July, and a weekend with friends in New York later that month.

© BACKGRID They waved to onlookers before heading off for a romantic dinner date

They were seen in Greece, lounging on their $500 million superyacht while on vacation with Lauren's ex Tony Gonzalez (with whom she shares her son Nikko) and his wife Tobie Gonzalez.

MORE: Lauren Sanchez rocks ab-baring knit mini dress for lush trip with fiancé Jeff Bezos

Pictures of Lauren jet-skiing while partaking in some water sports wearing a gold bikini quickly made the rounds on social media as well. They soon took off to Italy to support Nikko when he walked for a Dolce & Gabbana show as part of Milan Fashion Week.

Most recently, Lauren and Jeff were joined by none other than close friends Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom (also on a European summer kick) on their Italian vacay, and Orlando went skydiving with Nikko, jumping out of a helicopter piloted by the former journalist herself. "I guess you could call me a helicopter mom," she captioned it.