Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lauren Sanchez locks lips with Jeff Bezos on romantic getaway — see photos
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Lauren SÃ¡nchez and Jeff Bezos attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

Lauren Sanchez locks lips with Jeff Bezos on romantic getaway — see photos

The Amazon founder and his fiancée have spent the past few months vacationing through Europe

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

And the glitzy vacation continues for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez! The couple, who made waves with their lush getaway photos from their recent escapades to Greece, are on holiday once again.

Jeff, 60, and Lauren, 54, are currently in Italy, making a pitstop through Rome for a loved-up trip, and were spotted making a visit to the iconic Trevi Fountain.

The couple were seen enjoying a romantic moment, as they leaned in for a kiss and walked hand-in-hand while waving to onlookers, before taking a moment to stand by and observe the Italian monument.

Recommended videoYou may also likeInside Jeff Bezos & fiancée Lauren Sanchez's blended family

Jeff showcased his muscular physique in a white tee with blue chinos, while Lauren opted for a red-hot figure-hugging mini dress with an updo and high heels.

It is believed that after a bit of sightseeing around the city, they went for a romantic dinner date to Pierluigi, a local restaurant that is considered a favorite for many celebrities.

Soon after their trip through Rome, the couple went to the Vatican to pay a visit to Pope Francis, and Lauren shared some images from their conversation.

Amazon's Multi-Biillionaire Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez enjoyed a spot of dinner together at the Pierluigi restaurant in Rome. Showing off their undying love, the couple held hands at the dining table enjoying a little fine dining. Beforehand, the couple took a romantic stroll around the eternal city as they threw two coins into the Trevi Fountain and kissed. Legend has it that whoever throws a coin into the fountain and makes a wish, it will be granted!! and who knows what wish Bezos has made that he may hasn't yet received!!© BACKGRID
Jeff and Lauren were seen engaging in some PDA while in Rome

She penned alongside them: "It was an honor for Jeff and me to spend time with His Holiness, @franciscus at his home in the Vatican. His wisdom, warmth, and humor were deeply touching. He reminded us not to take life too seriously, a simple yet powerful reminder to keep lightness in our hearts."

MORE: Lauren Sanchez looks ever-youthful as she joins Kim Kardashian on sun-drenched holiday

Lauren continued: "We also discussed the urgent need for climate action, something he's passionate about, as are all of us at the Bezos Earth Fund. His belief in finding beauty and meaning in everything we do resonated deeply with me." 

Amazon's Multi-Biillionaire Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez enjoyed a spot of dinner together at the Pierluigi restaurant in Rome. Showing off their undying love, the couple held hands at the dining table enjoying a little fine dining. Beforehand, the couple took a romantic stroll around the eternal city as they threw two coins into the Trevi Fountain and kissed. Legend has it that whoever throws a coin into the fountain and makes a wish, it will be granted!! and who knows what wish Bezos has made that he may hasn't yet received!!© BACKGRID
The couple were spotted at the iconic Trevi Fountain earlier this week

"I love that he encourages priests to read poetry and literature to stay connected with the human spirit. Grateful for this incredible blessing and the gentle wisdom he shared with us."

MORE: Lauren Sanchez soaks up the sun in a bodycon dress in glimpse of waterfront family girls' trip

Over the past few months, the power couple have spent their days cruising through various parts of Europe while making periodical returns to the United States for a variety of work reasons, such as Allen & Co's annual Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho in early July, and a weekend with friends in New York later that month.

Amazon's Multi-Biillionaire Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez enjoyed a spot of dinner together at the Pierluigi restaurant in Rome. Showing off their undying love, the couple held hands at the dining table enjoying a little fine dining. Beforehand, the couple took a romantic stroll around the eternal city as they threw two coins into the Trevi Fountain and kissed. Legend has it that whoever throws a coin into the fountain and makes a wish, it will be granted!! and who knows what wish Bezos has made that he may hasn't yet received!!© BACKGRID
They waved to onlookers before heading off for a romantic dinner date

They were seen in Greece, lounging on their $500 million superyacht while on vacation with Lauren's ex Tony Gonzalez (with whom she shares her son Nikko) and his wife Tobie Gonzalez.

MORE: Lauren Sanchez rocks ab-baring knit mini dress for lush trip with fiancé Jeff Bezos

Pictures of Lauren jet-skiing while partaking in some water sports wearing a gold bikini quickly made the rounds on social media as well. They soon took off to Italy to support Nikko when he walked for a Dolce & Gabbana show as part of Milan Fashion Week.

View post on Instagram
 

Most recently, Lauren and Jeff were joined by none other than close friends Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom (also on a European summer kick) on their Italian vacay, and Orlando went skydiving with Nikko, jumping out of a helicopter piloted by the former journalist herself. "I guess you could call me a helicopter mom," she captioned it.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More