Jennifer Lopez reveals reason for Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck this week after months of speculation that their two-year marriage was over.

While she listed their date of separation as April 26, she waited until the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding to file the papers.

Jennifer reportedly filed the divorce papers herself in LA County Superior Court on Tuesday without an attorney present.

According to the court documents, she cited the reason for her and Ben's split as "irreconcilable differences", reports Page Six.

The documents also state that Jennifer requested that neither she, nor Ben, be awarded spousal support.

According to TMZ, the former couple do not have a prenuptial agreement, meaning their individual earnings from the past two years could be considered community property during the divorce proceedings.

It was claimed earlier this week that Jennifer reportedly asked in the divorce filing that 'Affleck' be dropped from her surname.

This would mean her legal name would change from Jennifer Lynn Affleck to Jennifer Lynn Lopez, after she took Ben's last name following their Las Vegas wedding in July 2022.

In a previous interview with Vogue, Jennifer called taking Ben's surname "romantic" and "traditional".

"People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together," she told the publication in November 2022.

"We're husband and wife. I'm proud of that. I don't think that's a problem," she added.

In the same interview, the "Jenny from the Block" singer admitted that she and Ben never entertained the idea of him taking her last name instead.

"It doesn't have any romance to it," she stated. "It feels like it's a power move, you know what I mean? I'm very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person," she added.

"I can understand that people have their feelings about it, and that's OK, too. But if you want to know how I feel about it, I just feel like it's romantic. It still carries tradition and romance to me, and maybe I'm just that kind of girl."

Jennifer and Ben, affectionately known as 'Bennifer,' first captured the public's imagination in the early 2000s.

Their whirlwind romance began in 2002, and they quickly became one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood.

Their first engagement, however, ended in 2004, leaving fans heartbroken. In a twist worthy of a Hollywood script, the pair reconnected in 2021, nearly two decades after their initial split.

After a short three-month engagement, the couple surprised fans by announcing they had tied the knot in a low-key Las Vegas wedding at the Little White Chapel on July 16, 2022.

They then hosted a more lavish, three-day wedding party at Ben's estate in Georgia on August 20, 2022.

Speaking of her wedding day, which took place 18 years after they called off their first engagement, the Marry Me actress wrote in her On the JLo newsletter: "Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better."

