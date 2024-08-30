Salma Hayek stuns in plunging summer dress as she enjoys surprise run in with Hollywood pal

Salma Hayek delighted fans this week with a surprise reunion during her sun-soaked vacation in Ibiza, bumping into fellow Hollywood star Gerard Butler.

The Oscar-nominated actress, 57, shared the unexpected encounter on Instagram Thursday, where she posted a series of snaps featuring the Olympus Has Fallen star, 54.

Salma, who recently turned heads with her stunning bikini photos aboard a yacht, looked radiant as ever as she posed with Gerard and a group of friends. "Nothing better than unexpected run-ins with friends on vacation," Salma captioned the post, tagging Gerard and giving her followers a glimpse into her star-studded getaway.

In one of the pictures, Salma is seen flashing a warm smile with her arm casually resting on Gerard's shoulder.

Gerard, always the heartthrob, sported a smoldering look for the camera, dressed in a relaxed blue button-up linen shirt. Meanwhile, Salma kept it chic with large sunglasses and her signature curly raven hair cascading over her shoulders.

Another shot captured the group enjoying a leisurely moment on a bench, with Salma looking effortlessly glamorous in a low-cut black dress.

The casual gathering also included actor and Cali Water co-founder Oliver Trevena and real estate executive Michael Braun, a close friend of Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Although Salma and Gerard have never shared the screen, they do share a professional connection. Gerard served as one of the producers on Salma's 2016 thriller-drama Septembers of Shiraz, in which she starred alongside Academy Award-winner Adrien Brody.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015, where Gerard joined Salma and Adrien to promote the project. At the time, Gerard took to Facebook to encourage fans to check out the film, showcasing his support for Salma's work.

Salma’s followers were thrilled to see the duo together, flooding the comment section with enthusiastic reactions. "I would love to run into G Butler PERMANENTLY," one fan quipped, while another joked, "Nothing like hanging out with a Law Abiding Citizen," referencing Gerard’s popular 2009 action film. Admirers also praised both stars for "aging gracefully and proudly," as they continue to captivate audiences well into their 50s.

Salma's Ibiza vacation has been a family affair, as she’s been enjoying the idyllic Mediterranean island with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, the billionaire CEO of Kering, and their 16-year-old daughter, Valentina. The couple, who tied the knot in a romantic Parisian ceremony in 2009, have been making the most of their summer escape, with Salma treating her 26 million Instagram followers to glimpses of her enviable beach style.

Over the weekend, the Frida star shared several sizzling photos of herself soaking up the sun on a luxurious yacht, donning a vibrant yellow bikini that highlighted her enviable figure.

With her hair styled in playful braids and the Spanish flag waving in the background, Salma’s post perfectly captured the joy of summer. "Yellow bikini + White hair = perfect combination," she captioned the images, adding a bilingual twist for her Spanish-speaking fans: "Bikini amarillo + Cabello blanco = combinación perfecta."

Salma has often spoken about how she maintains her youthful vitality and stunning physique.

She credits her ageless appearance to a combination of restorative yoga, juice cleanses, and staying active by walking her numerous dogs, whom she affectionately calls her "trainers." Despite the challenges that come with getting older, Salma has embraced her journey with confidence and resilience.

"I thought getting older meant I wasn't going to work. I'm working. I thought getting older maybe meant that you're not in love anymore. I'm in love," Salma shared with Glamour last year, reflecting on how her life has defied expectations. "I don't feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength... Hell, I'm still going. Shocker. I'm still here. They tried to get rid of me a thousand ways. I'm still here."