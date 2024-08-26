Salma Hayek stuns in new bikini photos as she enjoys sun soaked holiday aboard luxury yacht

Salma Hayek was the epitome of glamour as she soaked up the sun on a luxurious yacht in Ibiza this weekend.

The stunning actress, who recently celebrated her 57th birthday, flaunted her incredible figure in a vibrant yellow bikini, proving once again that age is just a number.

The Frida star looked absolutely radiant with her hair styled in playful braids, exuding both elegance and a youthful spirit.

As she posed effortlessly on the deck of the yacht, the Spanish flag fluttered in the background, perfectly framing her sun-kissed beauty.

Salma captioned her Instagram post in both English and Spanish, sharing her playful confidence with her millions of followers: "Yellow bikini + White hair = perfect combination," she wrote, followed by, "Bikini amarillo + Cabello blanco = combinación perfecta."

It’s clear that Salma is living her best life, having spent the month of August indulging in the ultimate European summer.

© instagram Salma looks incredible in a yellow bikini

From gliding across the turquoise waters of Ibiza to basking in the luxury of various yachts and pools in France and Spain, the actress has been enjoying some well-deserved downtime with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, 62.

Salma has always been open about her secrets to staying fit and fabulous, and it’s no surprise that her glowing appearance is the result of her dedication to wellness.

© Instagram Salma looks incredible at 57

The Magic Mike's Last Dance star has previously shared that she practices restorative yoga, enjoys juice cleanses, and takes daily walks with her beloved dogs, whom she affectionately calls her "trainers."

Reflecting on her journey, Salma once told Glamour, "I thought getting older meant I wasn't going to work. I'm working. I thought getting older maybe meant that you're not in love anymore. I'm in love."

© Instagram Salma Hayek looks sensational in micro bikini

She continued with her trademark wit and resilience, saying, "I don't feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength... Hell, I'm still going. Shocker. I'm still here. They tried to get rid of me a thousand ways. I'm still here."

Indeed, Salma’s life is one that many would envy. She and François-Henri, the CEO of the luxury group Kering—known for owning iconic brands like Gucci, Balenciaga, and Yves Saint Laurent—have been married since 2009.

Salma Hayek shared a number of unedited bikini photos

The couple shares a 16-year-old daughter, Valentina, who is growing up to be just as beautiful and poised as her famous mother.

In a candid interview with Vogue Arabia earlier this year, Salma opened up about her marriage to François-Henri, a man who has not only supported her but also enriched her understanding of the fashion world.

Sitting alongside her close friend and fellow actress, Penélope Cruz, Salma reflected on how her relationship with the fashion mogul has influenced her style. "Some of my friends joke and ask, 'How did you land this guy?'" she said with a laugh.

© Instagram Salma Hayek stays fit with Yoga

Salma went on to discuss how her approach to fashion has evolved since marrying François-Henri. "It did change my relationship with fashion because it gave me an insider's view on a lot of the interesting parts of fashion," she explained. "It's not just about going shopping, which I'm not a big fan of. I have a different appreciation for it, so now I enjoy it more."

But Salma’s life with François-Henri isn’t just about glamorous events and designer clothes. Their love story is also one of family and connection.

When the couple said "I do" in a romantic ceremony in Paris, Salma became a loving stepmother to François-Henri’s three children from previous relationships: François, 26, and Mathilde, 23, from his marriage to Dorothée Lepère, and Augustin, 17, whom he shares with supermodel Linda Evangelista.