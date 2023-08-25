Salma Hayek, 56, goes makeup free as she lounges in a hammock

Salma Hayek kept it real in her latest Instagram post, sharing photos of herself makeup-free with tousled hair fresh from the ocean.
The 56-year-old's nails were noticeably chipped in the beautiful photos, with Salma referencing her need for a manicure in her caption, explaining that her love of the ocean resulted in her damaged nails.
"Find a place that makes you wander and dream of your safe place. For me it’s under the ocean, it gives me a lot of peace, but it destroys my manicure."
Alongside the photos of herself relaxing in a hammock, the Black Mirror actress posted an underwater video of herself scuba diving along the ocean floor, with fans loving the insight into her vacation.
"You look soo relaxed. Have a wonderful day Salma," one wrote, while another added: "I hope that you find there the peace that you always give out to the people around you."
Another of Salma's adoring fans confused others, writing: "Why are you not married yet?" prompting her followers to set him straight. "She’s been married for 17 years LOL," and: "She is married. French billionaire. Hard to compete."
Indeed, Salma and her husband François-Henri Pinault, 61, have been married since 2009 – so not quite 17 years! Watch the video below for an insight into Salma's life behind closed doors...
Who is Salma Hayek's husband?
Salma's beloved husband, François-Henri Pinault, is a French businessman and the chairman and CEO of the French luxury goods company Kering.
She has only been married once, previously sharing in Glamour that she "had a phobia of the marriage thing."
The couple met in 2006 at a gala in Venice's Palazzo Grassi. Sharing details about her and François-Henri's first meeting in a 2019 interview, Salma shared: "It’s such a romantic, amazing story."
However, she explained that it was a memory she wanted to stay private. "I don’t want to vulgarise it by making it into a story to make myself interesting," she told Town and Country magazine.
What is Salma Hayek's husband's net worth?
Salma's Instagram wasn't wrong when they spoke of her husband's wealth.
As the owner of Kering, François-Henri is worth a huge $7 billion. With this figure, the 61-year-old is currently one of the richest people in the world.
