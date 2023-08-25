Salma Hayek, 56, goes makeup free as she lounges in a hammock

The Black Mirror actress is loving every minute of her summer vacation

Salma Hayek kept it real in her latest Instagram post, sharing photos of herself makeup-free with tousled hair fresh from the ocean.

The 56-year-old's nails were noticeably chipped in the beautiful photos, with Salma referencing her need for a manicure in her caption, explaining that her love of the ocean resulted in her damaged nails.

"Find a place that makes you wander and dream of your safe place. For me it’s under the ocean, it gives me a lot of peace, but it destroys my manicure."

© Instagram Salma Hayek shared makeup free selfies on Instagran

Alongside the photos of herself relaxing in a hammock, the Black Mirror actress posted an underwater video of herself scuba diving along the ocean floor, with fans loving the insight into her vacation.

"You look soo relaxed. Have a wonderful day Salma," one wrote, while another added: "I hope that you find there the peace that you always give out to the people around you."

© Instagram Salma Hayek is enjoying her summer vacation

Another of Salma's adoring fans confused others, writing: "Why are you not married yet?" prompting her followers to set him straight. "She’s been married for 17 years LOL," and: "She is married. French billionaire. Hard to compete."

Indeed, Salma and her husband François-Henri Pinault, 61, have been married since 2009 – so not quite 17 years! Watch the video below for an insight into Salma's life behind closed doors...

Who is Salma Hayek's husband?

Salma's beloved husband, François-Henri Pinault, is a French businessman and the chairman and CEO of the French luxury goods company Kering.

She has only been married once, previously sharing in Glamour that she "had a phobia of the marriage thing."

© Instagram Salma Hayek is relaxing on her vacation

The couple met in 2006 at a gala in Venice's Palazzo Grassi. Sharing details about her and François-Henri's first meeting in a 2019 interview, Salma shared: "It’s such a romantic, amazing story."

However, she explained that it was a memory she wanted to stay private. "I don’t want to vulgarise it by making it into a story to make myself interesting," she told Town and Country magazine.

© Getty Salma Hayek and her husband

What is Salma Hayek's husband's net worth?

Salma's Instagram wasn't wrong when they spoke of her husband's wealth.

© Instagram Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault have lots of fun together!

As the owner of Kering, François-Henri is worth a huge $7 billion. With this figure, the 61-year-old is currently one of the richest people in the world.

