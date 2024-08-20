Salma Hayek enhances her curves in figure-hugging dress for jaw-dropping new appearance

Salma Hayek commanded attention at the London premiere of Zoe Kravitz's directorial debut, Blink Twice.

The 57-year-old turned heads as she posed for photos on the red carpet in a tight-fitting, knee-length black dress that enhanced her hourglass physique.

Salma added height to her petite frame with a pair of towering silver platform heels that made her toned legs look never-ending.

She accessorized with chunky silver rings, a sparkling necklace, matching bracelets, and a silver rhinestone shoulder bag.

Salma's beautiful dark hair was worn down in a center parting and styled in loose waves, and her makeup was subtle, with nude tones to complement her stunning face.

Salma credits her youthful appearance to the bark of the Tepezcohuite tree, which is often called the 'Mexican skin tree' because its bark is known to help regenerate skin and hair.

© Getty Images Salma looked gorgeous in her LBD

"I use an ingredient called Tepezcohuite that's used in Mexico for burn victims because it completely regenerates the skin," Salma recently told Elle.

"Some of the ingredients, when I took them to the American labs, they were like, 'Oh my God! How come nobody is using this?' This is why I have no Botox, no peels, no fillers."

© Getty Images Salma's dress boasted a pleated skirt at the back

Following the premiere, Salma joined Zoe, her father Lenny Kravitz, and her fiancé Channing Tatum, who also stars in the film, for the afterparty at Broadwick Hotel in Soho.

Blink Twice marks Zoe's directorial debut and she was more than thrilled that she was able to work with her future husband.

© Getty Images Salma's makeup complemented her flawless face

"He's so amazing in the film," she told Access. "I'm so excited for people to see him do something different than what he's done before," she added.

Rumours of the couple's engagement were first sparked in October last year after Zoe was spotted wearing what appeared to be a beautiful engagement ring as she and Channing headed to Kendall Jenner's Halloween party.

© Getty Images Salma wore a rhinestone-encrusted bag

Her father, Lenny later confirmed the news when he revealed that they plan to wed next year.

"He's a really great guy, he was raised well, so he's got manners, he's charming, he's a soulful human being, and so he's become part of the family quite quickly," he told Radio 2's Zoe Ball in May.

"He fits and they're in love. We're going to have a wedding next year," Lenny added.

© Getty Images Zoe's dad Lenny Kravitz supported his daughter at the premiere

Speaking to InStyle in June, the "Fly Away" singer shared more kind words about his daughter's relationship with Channing. When asked what he thought about eventually walking Zoe down the aisle, he enthused: "Just happiness, you know?"

He explained: "Happiness knowing that she's confident in her choice and is looking forward to building a life with someone — they're equally matched and equally yoked. Just happiness."

Zoe and Channing first met during the casting process for Blink Twice in 2020. In an interview with GQ, she opened up about the months that followed and how Channing looked after her on set.

© Getty Images Zoe's fiance Channing Tatum stars in Blink Twice

"Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector, and it was really wonderful and sweet."

She added: "I think if you can do something like that together, it's a good test. And we came out even stronger."

