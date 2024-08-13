Salma Hayek stuns in hot pink bikini and windswept beach curls

Salma Hayek, 57, embraced the ocean breeze as she enjoyed a boat trip on Tuesday. The Frida star posed up a storm on deck in a fuchsia halterneck bikini and a yellow and pink striped sarong tied around her waist which billowed in the wind.

She sported natural curls that fell effortlessly past her shoulders, while she battled to keep a few loose strands out of her face.

© Instagram The Frida star showed off her toned figure on her boat trip

Despite looking like a flawless beach babe, Salma captioned the sunset photos: "Bad hair day."

© Instagram Salma joked she was having a bad hair day



Fashion confessions

Salma has created a loyal following not only for her acting talent in shows such as Fools Rush In and The Hitman's Bodyguard, but also for her enviable style. However, the actress acknowledged that she is in a lucky position and encouraged fans not to compare themselves to others.

Speaking about her celebrity status, she told Oprah Winfrey: "I'm not complaining—I'm just saying, 'Don't be too impressed with me. Don't try to dress like me or wear your hair like mine. Find your own style. Don't spend your savings trying to be someone else. You're not more important, smarter, or prettier because you wear a designer dress.'

"I only wear the expensive clothes because I get them free and I'm too lazy to go out and look for my own. I, a rich girl from Mexico, came here with designer clothes. And one day when I was starving in an apartment in Los Angeles, I looked at my Chanel blouses and said, 'If only I could pay the rent with one of these.'"

Health and beauty secrets

© Getty Salma gave off Bond girl energy in her fitted dress at Cannes Film Festival



Salma is never afraid to showcase her toned figure, whether she's walking the red carpet in a figure-hugging gown – such as her sequin black dress at the Cannes Film Festival – or lounging around on holiday in swimwear.

In early August, she once again showed off her toned abs in a green and pink bikini that wrapped around her torso.

So it comes as no surprise that fans are often asking about her health and beauty secrets. Luckily, she shared a few of them during an interview with Glamour in 2023, listing juice cleanses, yoga, and long walks with her dogs as her essentials.

© Instagram The actress often shows off her toned figure in swimwear

Discussing her misconceptions about ageing, she said: “I thought getting older meant I wasn't going to work. I'm working. I thought getting older maybe meant that you're not in love anymore. I'm in love.

"I don't feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength. Hell, I'm still going. Shocker. I'm still here. They tried to get rid of me a thousand ways. I'm still here."

