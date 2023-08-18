Salma Hayek, 56, is a 'living mermaid' in bikini, sheer cover up and fans go wild

Espléndida! Salma Hayek left fans wowed on Friday when she shared a gorgeous picture of herself in a skimpy metallic pink bikini as she posed poolside.

The 56-year-old actress is living her best life, as she stood alongside the clear blue water in the bikini and a sheer cover up, drinking from a fresh coconut. Behind her appeared to be a private beach with fine golden sand, and the ocean spread out behind her, folding into the horizon.

Salma didn't caption the post but fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Just one word: perfection."

"You are an absolute Goddess @salmahayek, beautiful," added another.

© Instagram Salma is living her best life

It is thought Salma is vacationing in Baja, Mexico — her native country — and she recently shared a video of herself riding into the setting sun on a horse along the beaches. The Oscar-nominated actress rocked a casual but chic black sports bra and stylish low-rise linen pants for the day out, and kept safety at the front of her mind with a pristine white helmet.

"Chasing sunsets," she captioned the dreamt carousel of pictures.

Salma, who was born in Veracruz, Mexico, has been back in her homeland for several weeks, spending time with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault, and their beautiful blended family. They have been spending time on the Baja peninsula, and Salma shared with fans that she had found a chef in the town of La Paz who was from the town next to hers where she had grown up.

"Lucky me," she captioned a selfie she had taken with the chef, revealing that he had cooked the family homemade pasta.

Her trip has been posted across social media, with Salma offering fans a glimpse into her personal life including an amusing snap of her eating tacos while at a resort. "Taco Tuesday," she simply commented alongside the snap that showed her mid-bite as she looked at the picture taking the shot.

© Instagram Salma looked stunning as she enjoyed her meal

The Hitman's Bodyguard actress has also spent quality time with old friends, and in one picture she rocked a daring yellow string bikini and drank a beer as she wrapped her arms around her "favorite dive master @martina_scubadiving_instructor".

Salma is an avid diver and has previously shared with fans that she and husband Francois-Henri had taken the opportunity to go on a trash-picking dive during their vacation in Jordan. A video of the excursion showed Salma dressed in a wetsuit and scuba diving gear while swimming through the beautiful blue waters to retrieve some of the garbage that had collected at the bottom.

© Instagram Salma has been spending time with her husband François-Henri Pinault

The mother-of-one previously shared her passion for diving in an Instagram post back in 2018, telling fans that she had taught her daughter Valentina how to dive too.

"My father taught me how to dive at ten, I taught my daughter how to dive at ten, I hope that when her children are ten and she teaches them how to dive, they still get to enjoy all the beautiful gifts the ocean has to offer us," Salma captioned the breathtaking clip.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.