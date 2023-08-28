Salma Hayek is a goddess in scoop neck swimsuit for stunning sea photo

The Joan Is Awful star has been making us jealous with her beach photos

Salma Hayek appears to be enjoying the world's longest vacation, treating her Instagram followers to yet another holiday snap on Sunday. Jealous, us?

The Black Mirror star, 56, posed for a sun-soaked beach photo from her mystery location, showcasing her youthful physique in a sporty scoop-neck swimsuit. The simple one-piece was the most gorgeous shade of azure, matching the sea as Salma splashed about in the waves.

Salma looked seriously stunning in her sea photo, going makeup-free as she waded into the water with her wet hair fanning out over her shoulders.

"Every now and then, your hair decides to cooperate when you least expect or when you least needed. De vez en cuando, tu cabello decide cooperar cuando menos lo esperas o cuando menos lo necesitas," she wrote in the caption, penned in both English and Spanish.

This isn't the only envy-inducing photo Salma has posted from her trip thus far. The Mexican beauty, who is holidaying with her billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault, looked lovely as she stretched out in a hammock for yet another zen image from her glorious getaway.

Wearing a stylish crochet dress over a nautical striped bikini, Salma looked like a model as she posed for a slumbering photograph.

The actress also rocked a black two-piece and a chic straw hat for yet another sultry shot.

Salma recently opened up about the process of ageing in Hollywood, revealing that she is definitely in her best era yet and still feels like she's smashing the glass ceiling.

"I thought getting older meant I wasn’t going to work; I’m working. I thought getting older maybe meant that you’re not in love anymore; I’m in love," Salma told Glamour, referencing her 2009 wedding to luxury group Kering's CEO Pinault.

She continued: "I don’t feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength. I do have to say that I have found it beautiful, getting older with someone."

What is Salma Hayek's workout regime?

The Frida star loves cardio and high-intensity interval training along with a side of strength training, according to her former trainer Sara Shears.

We also know that she enjoys being active, favouring swimming, walking her dogs, and dancing rather than hitting the gym and putting herself through reps.

The star adopts a healthy, balanced approach to her diet, too, and never deprives herself of a drink or a tasty dinner. "Working out... swimming... what should I do? Nah – having a beer on the beach," she previously joked.