Kyra Sedgwick rocks natural look as she showcases dance moves in family home

Footloose! Kyra Sedgwick showed off her dance moves in a fun new video on Friday, which also gave fans a glimpse into her gorgeous open-plan kitchen with husband Kevin Bacon.

"I think this trend ended last week but…." she captioned the video, which saw her performing the vital dance to "Apple" by Charli XCX. In the video, the mom-of-two wore a pair of blue denim jeans with a loose tank and white cardigan.

She wore her hair in natural waves and was clearly full of joy as she performed the routine in their dining room.

The room in Kyra's new video revealed that they have an open-plan design, with impressively high ceilings with painted yellow wooden beams leading into the kitchen with dark blue cabinetry and unique glass cabinets above.

Kyra and Kevin have several homes, but spend a lot of their time at their farmhouse in Connecticut where they been raising various animals on the farm, with Kevin even gifting his wife two goats - Macon and Louie - for an anniversary gift.

"We don't usually get each other presents but this year Kevin said 'I've got you something' and my first thought was 'I thought we weren't getting each other anything, I've got you nothing,'" she told ET Canada. "But then he started walking me down to this little barn we have in Connecticut, and he gifted me two pygmy goats that are absolutely adorable."

The actor also regularly shares videos with his pet goats on the property too, in a fun feature on his TikTok called Goat Songs.

Kyra, who is now starring in Amazon series The Summer I Turned Pretty, has also shared glimpses into her New York home and Los Angeles property.

The California house is a real family home, featuring an inviting open-plan space with comfortable white sofas covered with quirky cushions and rows of family photos hanging up on the walls.

The family home also has some quirky features, including graffiti walls in the garage, which is where Kevin spent a lot of time playing his musical instruments during the pandemic.

