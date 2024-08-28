Lady Gaga shares rare glimpse of $22.5 Malibu mansion — and check out her massive closet

Lady Gaga has had a busy few weeks and is in for an even busier couple more weeks, but there is no place like home.

The "Poker Face" singer is coming off of releasing her surprise new duet with Bruno Mars, "Die with a Smile," and is now headed off to the Venice Film Festival for the highly-anticipated premiere of the Joker sequel, this time a musical, Joker: Folie à Deux, starring Joaquín Phoenix.

But before she jets off for the star-studded festival, she had to soak up time at home, and shared a rare glimpse of it with fans.

This week, Gaga took to TikTok and shared a video filmed inside her massive closet, presumably at her famed $22.5 million Malibu mansion.

In the video, of course set to her new song with Bruno, she is dancing in the closet, which has dusty pink painted walls, a glass chandelier hanging over a glass-topped cabinet, a pink marble fireplace, a wall of sunglasses, a wall with all of her Grammys (she has 13), and countless designer bags are spread out through the place.

"When I fantasize about dropping all my new music at once," she teased in her caption, hinting at her highly-anticipated seventh album.



Fans were then quick to take to the comments section to rave over the video, with one aptly writing: "If you did I'd die with a smile," as others followed suit with: "We can't wait for LG7," and: "Drop it all queen, I want to hear your art," as well as: "Let's go, do it!"

In addition to celebrating "Die with a Smile," the forthcoming premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux, and potentially a new album coming too, Gaga is also celebrating none other than an engagement to fiancé Michael Polanski.

She confirmed her engagement to the entrepreneur and tech investor while attending the 2024 Olympics in Paris. In a TikTok video shared by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, the Haus Labs founder is heard introducing her beau as "my fiancé" to the politician.

Though the A Star is Born actress, 38, hasn't addressed the news publicly, confirmation of the happy news comes following months of speculation that the couple was engaged, after she was spotted in April in Los Angeles sporting a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

Michael, 46, is a Harvard graduate who runs Facebook co-founder Sean Parker's Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy; he has been linked to his soon-to-be wife since December 2019, when they were spotted for the first time at a New Year's Eve party.

Gaga has been previously engaged to talent agent Christian Corino and Chicago Fire actor Taylor Kinney.