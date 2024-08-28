Susan Lucci's lavish birthday party is the ultimate Hamptons chic

Nothing says dinner in the Hamptons like a dreamy tablescape surrounded by trees, cool tones and soft lighting, so it's no surprise Susan Lucci nailed the aesthetic for a recent party.

The All My Children star, who lives in Long Island, shared a gorgeous look at a recent birthday dinner she hosted for a great friend, revealing the lengths she went to to ensure the magical evening made every feel like they were in Tuscany, Italy.

"Table for birthday dinner for a great friend, al fresco, just waiting for my guests to arrive!!" she captioned the first snap, which revealed the setting for the evening.

© Instagram Susan Lucci hosts dinner party in Long Island for friedns

Susan had placed a large long oak table in her garden, where fairy lights hung from the trees, and a white runner was placed along the length of the table. Sunflower bouquets were placed along the table, interspersed with candles.

A second picture showed the group of friends enjoying their dinner, with Susan captioning the post: "A Taste of Italy!!! Magical late summer evening—felt like we were in Tuscany!!"

© Instagram Susan Lucci shares picture of her tablescape before a dinner party

The guests enjoyed charcuterie boards of fruit and breads, fresh roasted veggies and mozzarella salads.

Susan wore a gorgeous white floral A-line dress that showed off her arms, while her friends all wore similar summer looks, in various colors and designs.

© Instagram Susan Lucci (center) with friends in Hamptons

The 74-year-old has spent her life living in Long Island, and recently gave fans a glimpse into her Garden City home filled with coastal charm. Garden City is less than a two hour drive inland from Sag Harbour, one of the furthest points of New York state, and home to the likes of Julie Andrews, Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley.

Susan purchased her home in 1978 and it is now worth almost $4 million according to Zillow. A 6,297 square foot house sits on a one acre lot at the end of a cul-de-sac, and it was her beloved husband Hubert who encouraged them to move back to Long Island from New York City, where they moved into the six-bedroom 1927 Georgian Colonial and raised their two children, Lisa and Andreas.

© Frazer Harrison Susan attends the 50th Daytime Emmy Award in 2023

She married Hubert in 1969 and they were married for 53 years before he sadly passed away in November 2022.

In 2023 Susan was awarded with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Daytime Emmys, and she thanked the Academy, her family and fans for the honor, as well as her late husband Hubert.

"The icing on the cake for me tonight is that my son Andreas is with me," Susan concluded her speech. "It means so much to me to have you here with me, honey. I feel your dad's presence here with us, and I thank my husband Helmet Huber because he had everything to do with me standing here tonight and receiving this incredible award."

