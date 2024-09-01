Helen George shares sweet photo of rarely-seen daughter

Helen George delighted fans on Sunday by sharing a sweet photo of her rarely-seen daughter, whose face was obscured by a giant cookie.

© Helen George Helen's daughter was clearly impressed by the size of her snack

The actress is best-known for playing the glamorous nurse Trixie Lark on the BBC midwifery drama Call the Midwife shares two children, Wren, six, and Lark, two, with her former partner and co-star Jack Ashton. They began dating in 2016 after filming a Christmas special in South Africa.

She split from Jack in 2023, writing in a statement: "Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter."

© Getty The couple met in 2016

The adorable snap was one in a series of photos, where the Call the Midwife actress shared highlights from her summer, including a glowing selfie with her rescue dog Charlie, who keen-eyed fans will know also featured in a few episodes of Call the Midwife.

© Helen George Both Helen and Charlie were soaking up the sun

Helen explained the amazing story behind her dog in an interview with The Times. She said: "I was in north London when I spotted him. He was a dirty bundle of fur cowering underneath a car. He was covered in fleas and had tar all down his back legs. It turned out he was living in a plant pot, surviving on old takeaways. I took him home and the plan was to trace his owners, but they never came forward and he ended up staying."

She also posed with fellow actress Pippa Duffy in a sun-soaked photo by the coast. Pippa accompanied Helen, Wren and Lark on their recent holiday to Italy, where Helen shared more idyllic shots of her two girls.

© Helen George They were all smiles in the sun

Fans were quick to compliment the actress, with one writing: "Loving this new version of you – you look so genuinely happy." Another said the actress was "glowing".