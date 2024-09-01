Helen George shares sweet photo of rarely-seen daughter

Helen George delighted fans on Sunday by sharing a sweet photo of her rarely-seen daughter, whose face was obscured by a giant cookie.
The actress is best-known for playing the glamorous nurse Trixie Lark on the BBC midwifery drama Call the Midwife shares two children, Wren, six, and Lark, two, with her former partner and co-star Jack Ashton. They began dating in 2016 after filming a Christmas special in South Africa.
She split from Jack in 2023, writing in a statement: "Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter."
The adorable snap was one in a series of photos, where the Call the Midwife actress shared highlights from her summer, including a glowing selfie with her rescue dog Charlie, who keen-eyed fans will know also featured in a few episodes of Call the Midwife.
Helen explained the amazing story behind her dog in an interview with The Times. She said: "I was in north London when I spotted him. He was a dirty bundle of fur cowering underneath a car. He was covered in fleas and had tar all down his back legs. It turned out he was living in a plant pot, surviving on old takeaways. I took him home and the plan was to trace his owners, but they never came forward and he ended up staying."
She also posed with fellow actress Pippa Duffy in a sun-soaked photo by the coast. Pippa accompanied Helen, Wren and Lark on their recent holiday to Italy, where Helen shared more idyllic shots of her two girls.
Fans were quick to compliment the actress, with one writing: "Loving this new version of you – you look so genuinely happy." Another said the actress was "glowing".