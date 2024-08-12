Call the Midwife's Helen George shares ultra-rare picture of daughters from holiday

Call the Midwife star Helen George delighted fans at the weekend when she shared a sneak peek inside her latest family holiday with her two daughters, Wren and Lark.



In search of sunnier climes, the actress and her mini-me children jetted off to Italy where they appeared to reunite with a close family friend. Helen, 40, shared snippets from their idyllic getaway, including a precious snapshot of Wren, six, and Lark, two, strolling through a sun-dappled archway.

© Instagram Helen is a doting mother-of-two

The sibling duo, whom Helen shares with her ex Jack Ashton, looked so sweet in the black-and-white photo with eldest Wren dressed in a striped T-shirt and shorts, whilst youngest Lark looked adorable rocking pigtails and a floral summer dress.

© Instagram Helen shares two daughters with her ex Jack Ashton

Elsewhere in her Instagram post, Helen also included several pictures of herself serving up a slice of sartorial perfection with a hint of La Dolce Vita. The actress, who has fast become our ultimate style crush, looked sublime as she nailed the 'mob wife' aesthetic in a bold leopard print cami dress.

© Instagram The TV star looked lovely in leopard print

She spruced up her look with a pair of tinted aviator sunglasses and coated her nails with a glazed nude hue a la Hailey Bieber. As for hair and makeup, Helen styled her rich auburn tresses in a centre part and highlighted her blue eyes with vampy eyeliner.

In a final snap, the mother-of-two is pictured flashing a huge grin next to a glass-like lake surrounded by rocks. The adventurous TV star looked so chic dressed in a boho playsuit complete with off-the-shoulder sleeves and lace hem detailing. She slipped on a pair of tan leather sandals, and carried a quilted Yves Saint Laurent crossbody bag for a touch of holiday glamour.

© Instagram The actress looked beautiful and bronzed in a lace-trim playsuit

"A Roman holiday with my girls," Helen wrote in her caption.

Her rare family update sparked a sweet fan reaction in the comments section, with one writing: "Crikey, no longer babies. They have grown up," whilst a second remarked: "You just look so happy! Beautiful pictures Helen."

© Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney/BBC Helen George in Call the Midwife rocking platinum blonde hair

Elsewhere, Helen's fans were in awe of her dramatic hair transformation. Blown away by her brunette locks, one wrote: "You look amazing! Love the brown hair," and a second added: "The brunette hair was such a power move!"

Helen's family life

Helen and her ex Jack are believed to be co-parenting their two daughters. The pair first started dating in 2016 after filming the Call the Midwife Christmas special in South Africa, and went on to welcome Wren Ivy in September 2017, and their youngest, Lark, in November 2021.

© Getty Images Helen confirmed her split from Jack in 2023

The actress confirmed her split from Jack in July last year. At the time, she shared a statement online which read: "Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter."