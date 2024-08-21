Call The Midwife celebrates exciting news ahead of season 14

Congratulations are in order as Call The Midwife has received a prestigious nomination. Included in the Returning Drama category at the National Television Awards, the cast and crew of the hit period drama are expected to attend the annual ceremony on Wednesday 11th September.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Call The Midwife's official account explained: "We're thrilled to announce that, thanks to all of your votes in the preliminary round earlier this year, Call the Midwife is shortlisted in the UK's coveted National Television Awards!

"Our show is a finalist in the Returning Drama category, and voting opens again today to decide the final winner – so please, please, PLEASE vote for us!!"

© Neal Street Productions/Andrea Southam/BBC The cast of Call The Midwife are expected to attend the NTA's in September

Taking to the comments, fans were quick to commend the cast on their hard work. "It deserves all the awards," replied one. "Well deserved my favourite show," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "I voted. Best drama by far. Cannot wait for the next series."

Call The Midwife's nomination follows the release of season 13, which debuted in March. Renewed for a Christmas special and a 14th instalment, the cast and crew have been busy filming new episodes in recent months.

Back in July, the series gave fans a glimpse of Jenny Agutter, Megan Cusack and Helen George shooting scenes at Nonnatus House. "What better place to show you our progess than in the Nonnatus House dining room - perhaps the location most central to our drama, and the room where all our stories really happen," teased the caption.

"In this shot, director Syd Macartney discusses the important elements of the forthcoming dining room scene with Jenny Agutter (Sr Julienne) and the team. A dining room scene takes longer to film because there are usually lots of people present. Each character will have their moment for dialogue or a reaction to someone else's words. In an ensemble drama like ours, every character has something to say - even if they're not speaking."

"In the episode featured in this photograph, there is MUCH for our Nonnatuns to talk about."

While details surrounding season 14 have been scarce, we do know that Call The Midwife returns in 2025. Writer and executive producer Heidi Thomas has shed some light on the next chapter, telling fans: "Series 14 is set in 1970, launching us into an exciting new decade."

Recommended video You may also like Helen George talks filming ‘hard-hitting’ scenes for Matthew and Trixie in Call the Midwife series 13

As for the cast, it appears that Olly Rix – aka Matthew Aylward – will not be returning. In season 13 his character left Poplar to take a job in New York, a decision that left his wife, Trixie, with a dilemma on her hands.

Unsure if she should join her husband in the US, fans were concerned that actress Helen George might follow Olly's lead and leave Call The Midwife. Based on behind-the-scenes snaps from season 14, however, it looks like Trixie isn't quite finished with Nonnatus House.