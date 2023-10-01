Call the Midwife's Helen George causes a stir with ultra-rare photos of daughters

Call the Midwife star Helen George sparked a sweet fan reaction at the weekend with a series of ultra-rare family photos.

Taking to Instagram, the 39-year-old actress uploaded a carousel of snapshots from her "summer of love." Amongst the images, Helen, who is best known for playing Trixie in Call the Midwife, included a handful of sweet snaps featuring her two daughters Wren, six, and Lark, one.

WATCH: Helen George reveals how daughter Wren copes with her absence

In one particularly heartwarming picture, the sibling duo could be seen enjoying a blissful beach day, whilst in a second photo, Wren was pictured wearing a gorgeous straw sun hat with a chic black ribbon secured at the back.

© Instagram The star shares two daughters with her ex partner Jack Ashton

Elsewhere, Helen included a plethora of glamorous outfit images – and wow did she look flawless! In one snap, the actress turned heads in a eucalyptus summer dress with a plunging neckline, whilst in a separate image, Helen could be seen posing up a storm in a pair of burgundy leggings following a sweaty gym session.

"A summer of love [white heart emoji]," Helen noted in her caption.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the star, with one writing: "Beautiful home and family... love your hair also!! Glad you are enjoying the summer," while another chimed in: "Omg [heart emoji] your daughters have beautiful hair."

© Instagram Little Lark looked so sweet in her colourful outfit

A third commented: "Love love LOVE the dark hair!" and a fourth sweetly added: "These are such gorgeous, and precious photos. So special."

Helen shares her two daughters with her former co-star Jack Ashton, who she was in a relationship with for seven years until their recent split.

© Instagram The actress showed off her svelte physique

Helen confirmed the news in a statement that she shared with the Mirror. It read: "Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter."

The Birmingham-born beauty stars as Trixie Franklin in Call the Midwife, while Jack played Reverend Tom Hereward in the show, but his character left after his TV wife Barbara died in the seventh series.

© Getty Helen George and Jack Ashton at the BAFTA Film Gala in February 2019

Helen and Jack first started dating in 2016 after filming the Call the Midwife Christmas special in South Africa. However, prior to her relationship, the mum-of-two split from her ex-husband Oliver Boot in 2015.

Reflecting on her marriage breakdown, Helen told Stella Magazine: "Going through a divorce is awful. I'd been asked to do Strictly and, strange as it sounds, I thought it would be like a sort of therapy after my divorce."

© Getty Helen George took part in the thirteenth series of Strictly

She went on to say: "I'd spoken to quite a few people who said how it really helped them through difficult times. You are focused on this one thing, it's an emotional journey."

At the time of her divorce, the actress joined Strictly Come Dancing where she was partnered up with professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec.