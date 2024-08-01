Jennifer Aniston's incredibly romantic gesture for Brad Pitt revealed from when they were married

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's marriage may have ended in divorce — and with rumors of a love triangle – after five years, but the two certainly had their special, romantic moments throughout their relationship.

The former Hollywood It couple first met in 1994, when the Bullet Train actor was with former fiancée Gwyneth Paltrow, and started dating in 1998. They announced their engagement in 1999 at a Sting concert, and tied the knot in front of a reported 200 friends atop a Malibu cliff on July 29.

In their time together, the Oscar-winner, who went on to marry, and divorce, Angelina Jolie, rang in his milestone 40th birthday, and his then-wife's romantic birthday present has just been revealed.

Recommended video You may also like Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Reunite

20 years after the fact — Brad's birthday is on December 18 — celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, while speaking on the Australian music podcast Fitzy and Wippa with Kate Ritchie revealed that he, or rather, his cooking skills, were Jennifer's 40th birthday gift for her then-husband.

"I actually was Brad Pitt's 40th birthday present from Jen," Jamie said, sharing that he was "flown out" by the Friends actress for the special occasion.

At the time, the English restaurateur was best known for his cooking show The Naked Chef, which ran from 1999 to 2001, and of which Brad appears to have been a fan of.

© Getty The celebrity chef on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 2003

Remembering his conversation with Jennifer, he recalled her saying: "Would you cook for Brad? He's well into The Naked Chef and all that business, like, he watches it on TV and all that," to which he said: "Absolutely. And I'll do it for love, because I love you guys."

MORE: Jennifer Aniston steals the show in slinky halterneck gown

STAR REELS

MORE: Jennifer Aniston gets oil thrown on her on set in dramatic moment caught on camera

Despite the former couple's difficult, head-line making break-up, today they are on friendly terms. Jennifer went on to both marry and divorce Justin Theroux, who she also remains friends with, and in 2018, she told Elle: "My marriages, they've been very successful, in [my] personal opinion," adding: "And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness doesn't exist within that arrangement anymore."

© Getty Jennifer and Brad were married from 2000 to 2005

They virtually reunited in September 2020 for a commemorative table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, and, after they had a viral interaction at the 2020 SAG Awards, she declared during an appearance's Howard Stern show: "Brad and I are buddies, we're friends," maintaining: "And we speak and there's no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be."

MORE: Jennifer Aniston showcases sunkissed glow in new photos — and they'll have you seeing double

© Getty Their wedding was attended by the Friends cast, plus more stars such as Salma Hayek, Edward Norton, Cameron Diaz and others

Last year, Michael Rapaport, who attended their wedding, similarly to Jamie looked back fondly on the occasion, revealing during an appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live quite a luxe feature they had at the star-studded nuptials.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston sparks debate on J.D. Vance's comments about childless women

© Getty The two went viral after they publicly reunited at the SAG Awards in 2020

"I was at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's wedding, they had a wall of caviar," he revealed at the time, before joking: "I still have some saved over!"

He went on: "I'm still eating the caviar from there — I was shoving it down," and further shared: "Billy Preston performed. A lot of bucks there."