Brad Pitt, 60, walks hand in hand with rarely-seen partner Ines de Ramon, 34, ahead of big night

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon look set to go public with their romance, as the pair have arrived at the Venice Film Festival hand in hand.

The actor and his girlfriend are thought to have been dating for almost two years, having first been seen together in November 2022, but they have never made a red carpet appearance together.



The two were snapped arriving at Marco Polo Airport in Venice for the 81st Venice International Film Festival on Saturday August 31, with Brad wearing a white tank underneath a loose white shirt with the sleeves rolled, and yellow-and-black plaid pants with cream loafers.

Ines looked cool and classic in an oversized white tee tucked into a neutral linen skirt and paired with matching pumps.

© BACKGRID Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon are seen arriving at Marco Polo Airport in Venice

Brad, 69, will attend the premiere of his new movie Wolfs, alongside BFF George Clooney, on September 1, just narrowly missing ex-wife Angelina Jolie who was also in Venice to premiere her movie Maria, on Thursday August 29.



HELLO has reached out to Brad's reps.

© Kym Illman Brad arrives in the paddock with girlfriend Ines during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain

Inés, 34, is the vice president of popular Los Angeles-based fine jewelry line Anita Ko, and previously held jobs at famed auction house Christie's and Swiss jeweler de Grisogono. She was married to The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley, from 2019 until 2022, when they quietly divorced.

rad and Inés were first spotted together on November 15, 2022 attending a Bono concert in Los Angeles, although reports alleged that they had been dating for several months.

In the years since they have been pictured at various events, but never in an official capacity. She attended the premiere of his 2022 movie Babylon, but did not walk the red carpet, and in February 2024 HELLO! saw the pair enter the Arlington Theater in Santa Barbara as they celebrated a retrospective of Bradley Cooper's work ahead of his honor at the 2024 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

© HELLO Brad and Ines sit behind Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan in Santa Barbara

The two looked comfortable with each other, and as they left before the end of the event, Brad guided her out with his hand tightly clasped with Ines.

They also made a rare outing together at the Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, England ahead of the release of his new racing film, F1, in May 2024.