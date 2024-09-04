Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tom Selleck looks worlds away from Blue Bloods character with unrecognizable new appearance
Subscribe
Tom Selleck looks worlds away from Blue Bloods character with unrecognizable new appearance
More Than Meets the Eye Erin tries not to feel overpowered as her new boss shadows her at work just as shes trying to get a nervous eye-witness to reveal the identity of who shot her boyfriend. Also, the serial killer who previously held Danny and Baez hostage resurfaces, and when Jaime arrests an intrusive reporter who appears at a series of store lootings, it leads to a standoff between Frank and the Attorney General over the press First Amendment rights, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan.© Getty Images

Tom Selleck looks worlds away from Blue Bloods character with unrecognizable new appearance

The Blue Bloods actor will soon end his run as police commissioner Frank Reagan

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Tom Selleck is as recognizable for his trademark mustache as he is for his acting talents.

However, the 79-year-old looked worlds away from his usual polished appearance during an outing in Thousand Oaks, California, on Tuesday.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Tom Selleck shares his favorite Blue Bloods memories

The Blue Bloods star was photographed strolling across a parking lot sporting a bushy gray beard and unkempt hair.

Adding to his casual look, Tom rocked black shorts, a loose-fit black T-shirt, and a navy blue shirt thrown over the top.

The actor is typically pictured looking much more put together with styled hair and a clean-shaven face alongside his well-groomed mustache.

Tom's mustache has become as notorious as him, and while he shaved it off for roles in the early days of his career, his most adored performances have featured him with his now-iconic facial hair.

tom selleck sporting scruffy beard and unkempt hair© AKGS
Tom looked worlds away from his usual kempt appearance

However, for his role as police commissioner Frank Reagan in Blue Bloods, Tom initially wanted to do it clean-shaven.

"At the time, they had him as the New York City police chief," Tom told People of the role. "That's not the boss in New York, the way it's structured."

Tom Selleck attends a discussion for the book, "You Never Know: A Memoir"
Tom typically sports a well-groomed mustache

He added: "And I said, 'Well, I don't think they can have mustaches, so I'll shave off my mustache,' and [executive producer] Leonard [Goldberg] said, 'Let me check with CBS.' And they said no."

Speaking of his famous 'stache, Tom told The Telegraph: "Look, I was born without it. It's not as important to me as it seems to be to people. And every month or so, it's completely new. 

Tom Selleck on the set of the TV series 'Magnum'.© Getty Images
Tom had his now-iconic 'stache in the TV series 'Magnum'

"The hairs have grown out, they've been trimmed. So I don't know, it's something I live with. I don't resent it, but there's more to the work than a mustache."

Tom will soon wrap up his role on Blue Bloods with the long-running NYPD show coming to an end after season 15 has aired this fall.

Unspecified - 1974: Anjanette Comer, Tom Selleck appearing in the ABC tv series 'The Wide World of Mystery', episode 'Shadow of Fear''.© Getty Images
Tom was forced to shave his mustache during his early career

In November 2023, it was announced that the show had been canceled by CBS.

In May, the actor confirmed that the final eight episodes will form the show's 15th season, rather than part two of the 14th installment. 

Following the network's decision to end Blue Bloods, Tom has been particularly vocal about the show's cancelation, calling on CBS to do a U-turn. 

Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Eddie Janko, Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan, Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan, Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, Andrew Terraciano as Sean Reagan, Len Cariou as Henry Reagan on Blue Bloods.© Getty Images
Blue Bloods will end after its 15th season this fall

Speaking to CBS News earlier this year, Tom was asked if Blue Bloods will end in the fall. "Well, that's a good question. I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses," he replied. 

"We're the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We're winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: we aren't sliding off down a cliff. We're doing good shows, and still holding our place. So, I don't know. You tell me!"

"Naughty or Nice" -- Frank and Erin are at odds when Frank learns the D.A.'s office keeps a list of NYPD cops they consider "unreliable." Also, Danny and Baez recruit retired mobster Vincent Rella (Dan Hedaya) to assist in an investigation, and Jamie participates in a decoy operation to take down a predator posing as a ride-share driver, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan.© Getty Images
Tom isn't happy about the cancelation of Blue Bloods

In January, Tom had echoed this sentiment in an interview with TV Insider. "CBS will find an awful lot of people aren't ready to say goodbye to it. The show's more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year. We're certainly not out of ideas," he said. 

Noting that he's not ready to retire just yet, Tom added: "I'm not counting the days so I can do something else. I love the work. Sometimes the hours are a little harder because I'm older, but so what? I want work as long as they'll have me."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More