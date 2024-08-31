Harrison Ford is unrecognizable after incredibly muscly transformation you need to see

Harrison Ford has taken on many roles during his decades in the film industry – but it's safe to say that fans were shocked over his latest transformation.

The 82-year-old will play Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross and his alter-ego Red Hulk in 2025's "Captain America: Brave New World" and fans got an official first look in a special 85th anniversary video released by Marvel Studios.

In the clip, Harrison's character – who is President of the United States and wants to make Captain America (now played by Anthony Mackie) an official military position – stands at a podium in front of The White House.

He then stands up and roars as he transforms into Red Hulk, showing off his towering height and ridiculously muscly physique.

While CGI played a huge part in Harrison's unrecognizable transformation, he agreed that his new look was "kinda hot" when asked about Red Hulk's physique in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

He playfully responded: "Well, you're not wrong," and cheekily added before walking away from the interview: "I just gotta lay off the gym, though, I think."

© Marvel Studios Harrison looked unrecognizable as the Red Hulk

Harrison is assuming the character of Thaddeus Ross previously portrayed by William Hurt, who first began playing the character in 2008's The Incredible Hulk and did so until his death in 2022.

The actor spoke with People at SDCC about stepping into the late Oscar winner's shoes and paying tribute to him, saying: "He laid a very firm foundation for the character, I respect him enormously in the work that he did in his lifetime.

"God bless his soul. I'm delighted to be able to stand on his shoulders and continue playing the character."

© Marvel Studios Harrison had a helping hand from CGI

He also spoke fondly about being a part of the famed Marvel Cinematic Universe and joining its pantheon of stars like Cate Blanchett, Robert Downey Jr., and Michael Douglas.

The Star Wars actor said: "Feels good, feels officially good. I'd been watching really good actors having a really good time working in the Marvel universe and I'm delighted to now be one of them."

© Getty Images Harrison stars in Captain America: Brave New World with (L) Danny Ramirez, Tim Blake Nelson, Anthony Mackie and Giancarlo Esposito

He jokingly added: "They're good actors, I'm not saying I'm a great actor, I'm just saying."

Harrison also said during the film's official presentation during Comic-Con: "I am delighted, and I am proud to become a member of the Marvel Universe. I have been watching fantastic actors having a good time… and I wanted a piece of the action. Fantastic! Marvelous, even."

© Getty Images Anthony Mackie will play Captain America alongside Harrison's Red Hulk

Captain America is now played by Anthony, best known for playing Sam Wilson aka Falcon, who took on the role after the events of Avengers: Endgame, with Danny Ramirez stepping into the role of Falcon.

Others in the upcoming MCU film's cast include Shira Haas, Giancarlo Esposito, Tim Blake Nelson, and Liv Tyler.

