Tom Selleck's incredible five decade career, from heartthrob status to Blue Bloods in photos

The actor, 79, dropped his memoir, You Never Know, on May 7, reliving the most significant events of his life and career, including shooting to fame in the '80s as a TV star, his marriages, and his desire to keep acting.
Take a look back on the star's screen career, from his early roles in the '70s to his current tenure as one of TV's beloved patriarchs, and how much he's transformed…
Screen debut
After brief appearances in game shows and TV commercials, Tom started making minor appearances in series Bracken's World, Wide World Mystery, and The Young and the Restless.
Tom is pictured here in an episode of Wide World Mystery in 1973 titled "Shadow of Fear."