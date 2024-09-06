Bill Gates reacts to youngest daughter stepping into the spotlight for joint venture

Bill Gates was ever the proud father as he joined his youngest daughter, Phoebe, in a new venture that explores issues like the rise of AI and climate change.

The pair have teamed up for the Netflix show What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates, which will drop on the streaming site on September 18.

The show follows the Microsoft founder as he "delves into pressing global issues and uncovers cutting-edge technologies that will transform the world", according to the synopsis.

Phoebe, 21, is Bill's third child and appears in the show as a young changemaker and activist with her sights set on justice.

"It's fun to see her energy," Bill told People of his daughter joining him on the set.

He remembered when Phoebe attempted to convert him to bubble tea during filming, "which she was not successful at getting me to like", he laughed.

© Variety Phoebe joined her dad in his new Netflix show

"It has a strange texture that drinks are not supposed to have," he said. "So, she may keep trying on that because she's a big fan. I don't know."

Phoebe is Bill's youngest daughter with his ex-wife, Melinda Gates, and is a fierce and vocal advocate for reproductive rights.

She has shared information with her Instagram followers about Planned Parenthood and accessibility to women's health outlets and even wrote an article for Vogue after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, slamming the decision.

© Dimitrios Kambouris The 21-year-old is a fierce advocate for reproductive rights

In the article, she credited her mom for her strong values and fighting spirit, saying, "When you're Melinda's daughter, it's easy to be passionate about reproductive health."

"My mom is my hero," she continued. "She's a brilliant reformer who travels around the world advocating for gender equality."

Melinda co-founded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and pledged $1 billion towards people and organizations advocating for reproductive rights in May this year.

© ANGELA WEISS Phoebe calls her mom a "hero" for her advocacy

Bill and Melinda were married for 27 years and welcomed three children before announcing their divorce in May 2021.

The couple shared a passion for justice, and with Bill's $137 billion net worth, they quickly became some of the most prolific philanthropists in the world.

Phoebe shares her activist spirit with her mom; and with her dad, they bond over a love of reading, according to the 68-year-old.

© Chris Jackson Bill's series drops on Netflix on September 18

"My daughter Phoebe and I love reading all kinds of books", he shared in a 2018 Instagram post. He went on to gush over the latest John Green book, 'Turtles All the Way Down', which he revealed the pair are "big fans" of.

What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates is a perfect outlet for Bill to continue his passion for advocating for justice.

"It was a real chance to talk about topics that I care about, and I have views on, and I learned a lot," he told People of the filming experience. "I'm deeply curious about a lot of things and trying to think how I can play a role in those things."