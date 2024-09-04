Gwen Stefani's sons share sentimental moment with Gavin Rossdale after Zuma's stage debut with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani's son Zuma is loving time on the stage more and more, both with his dad Gavin Rossdale and his stepdad Blake Shelton.

The No Doubt frontwoman's teen son, who she shares with the Bush frontman, in addition to Kingston, 18, and Apollo, ten, made his stage debut earlier this summer at the former The Voice judge's honky-tonk bar in Oklahoma.

And though he certainly appears to have an affinity for country music, his rock-and-roll dad loves sharing the stage with him nonetheless.

Gavin Rossdale's glimpse into co-parenting away from home

Gavin took to Instagram this week and shared a heartwarming round of photos featuring his youngest two sons, sharing with fans that he was left "dizzy with happiness" over reuniting with them after spending time apart while he was on the road.

He first shared black-and-white portrait in which both him and Apollo are smiling ear to ear, followed by one of him and Zuma laughing backstage, and another of him and Apollo showing off their biceps.

More backstage and on-stage photos followed, including some of him and Zuma both playing their guitars together.

"The hardest part of being away is not being with my boys," Gavin admitted in his caption, adding: "It's the biggest sacrifice, so when they join me I am dizzy with happiness," and that both his eldest son Kingston and his firstborn, daughter Daisy, who he shares with ex Pearl Lowe, are "always missed."

© Instagram Zuma has joined his dad at his Bush concerts

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over the sweet photos, with one writing: "Awww great shots. Looks like you are making the best of the moments you do have together. Making special memories to last a lifetime," as others followed suit with: "I love these pictures! So precious to share moments with our kiddos," and: "You can see the love between you & your sons in these pics… how special," as well as: "I love this, what a beautiful picture you can see the happiness beaming from you all!"

© Instagram Gavin was overjoyed to reunite with his kids

For Zuma's recent milestone 16th birthday, Gavin similarly shared a slew of photos of them sharing the stage, along with a touching tribute.

© Instagram Zuma turned 16 in August

"ZUMA — happy 16 to my brilliant boy. It's been a wild ride so far," he penned, adding: "Mr. High speed acrobat specialist. Now blooming into an incredible singer and guitar player. You're the real deal."

© Getty Images Gwen, Blake and the kids are based between Los Angeles and Oklahoma

He went on: "You're a gifted musician and an awesome person and I'd appreciate a lot of credit," and concluded with: "I love you to the infinite universe. Your dad," alongside a red heart emoji.

Gavin and Gwen were married from 2002 t0 2016; she started dating Blake some months after their split, and they tied the knot in 2021.