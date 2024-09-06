Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shares ultra-rare pool photo of daughter Isabella, 2, with amazing curls – see photos
The Victoria's Secret model was enjoying a holiday in Greece with Jason Statham

rosie huntington whiteley black lace dress© Getty Images
Millie Jackson
Freelance Writer
2 minutes ago
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has enjoyed a sun-soaked holiday in Greece, taking to Instagram to share some adorable photos of her young family. 

Most notable was a rare photo of the youngest child in Rosie and husband Jason Statham's brood, an adorable father-daughter moment of Isabella, 2. In the sweet snap, Jason throws his youngest into the air as they enjoy a dip in the pool. Isabella shares her blonde hair with her mother

She also shared a photograph of her rarely-seen son, Jack, who was born in 2017, with his little sister enjoying their holiday. Rosie opened up to the Cut, explaining how giving birth to Jack changed her hair: "After the birth of my son, my hair changed so much. For about a year, it went really red, it dried out and it broke off, it was a disaster. I always had really, really healthy hair, so I was like, 'What the [expletive] is happening to my hair?'"

Rosie has also opened up about the transition into motherhood, since having her two children. 

"For a period after I had my first son, there was a real shift in identity, and a sort of mourning of the loss of your old life, and who you were… I just remember feeling like the rug was pulled out from underneath me," she told Net-A-Porter. 

 "If you’re someone that, like me, attached a lot of identity to my physicality and the way that I felt and looked, it really took me a long time to come around. But I think once I stepped into the role, embraced it, everything sort of relaxed a little bit. I did start to feel this new sense of life." 

The supermodel has also shared insights into her post-partum journey, just after giving birth to baby Isabella James in 2022. 

"Very happy and grateful to have two healthy babes," she wrote on an Instagram Q&A, before adding that she was "feeling very well. Second time round I feel much more confident and relaxed. Mentally and physically I have felt better too. Truly feeling very grateful for these days with my family." 

