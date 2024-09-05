Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie shares adorable video of tiny baby Billie to mark special day

Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie became a mother for the first time on Saturday when she and her fiancé, Steve, welcomed their little girl, Billie.

Since sharing the news of their newborn's arrival, Rosie posted an adorable clip on Wednesday, showing off her little girl's tiny feet as she lay on her changing mat. Baby Billie donned a gorgeous white babygrow adorned with golden horizontal stripes.

"Happy due date, baby Billie," the mother-of-one wrote in the caption alongside a shooting star emoji.

The video was a hit with Rosie's followers, who couldn't help but comment on the special moment.

"The cutest little toes," one fan commented. Another added: "Absolutely love her name and those wee toes." A third wrote: "Goodness, she's cute."

Rosie announced the news of her little girl's arrival on Sunday with a beautiful photo of her newborn's tiny hand grasping one of Rosie's fingers.

The first photograph of baby Billie Kelly Smith-White

"Baby Billie Kelly Smith-White is here [pink heart emoji] 29-08-2024. It feels like she’s been here the whole time, and we’re not quite sure what the point of anything was before.

"I'd heard how amazing midwives are, but they are genuinely walking angels – she’s been welcomed into the world with so much love already [shooting star emoji]."

© Instagram Rosie shared a precious photo of her baby girl

In the photo, Billie wore a gorgeous white babygrow covered in tiny red love hearts, no doubt reflecting the love she and Steve are feeling in their baby bubble.

On Monday, the 30-year-old shared even more photos of her little girl, along with a sweet message to her fans.

Rosie and Steve became parents two months after they got engaged

She gushed: "Thank you SO much for all the beautiful messages – we're so in love and very much in our Billie bubble."

Proud grandmother Lorraine has been besotted ever since Rosie found out she was pregnant, telling HELLO! back in May: "This is the most exciting thing to happen to our family, well, since Rosie was born."

Following her granddaughter's arrival, Lorraine said: "I have been BURSTING to share this wonderful news with you! Baby Billie is an angel, and I’m so proud of @rosiekellysmith and @stevewhite94, who will be the best parents. I’m delighted to be Granny Smith and can’t wait to go on adventures. #love #joy #happiness #family"