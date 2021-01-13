Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham's son stars in incredibly rare photo The couple welcomed their little boy in 2017

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley might be one of the country’s most photographed women, but when it comes to her private life, the model prefers to keep her family out of the spotlight. Her fans were delighted this week, therefore, when Rosie shared an incredibly rare photo of Jack, her son with fiancé Jason Statham.

MORE: Inside story on Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's £243,000 engagement ring

The sweet snapshot shows three-year-old Jack eating an apple while lying on a fluffy white rug, with his beanie covering his eyes. "An apple a day…" Rosie, 33, captioned the photo.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Madonna shares rare video featuring her six children

It proved to be a big hit with her 12 million followers. "Love this so much!" one told her, while a second noted: "It's the little sausage dog socks for me!"

MORE: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shares peek into sprawling garden – and it's beautiful

Back in April, Rosie gave an insight into her family life with Jason, 53, and Jack in a candid Q&A on Instagram. Speaking about her partner, she revealed: "We met at a party in London in 2009. It was instant chemistry!"

Rosie shared a very sweet snapshot of three-year-old Jack

She also said the couple were enjoying "lots of family time" with their son during lockdown, adding of Jack: "He's turning three in a few months, which I can't believe. Currently we are attempting potty training!"

MORE: The £14 Marks & Spencer red lipstick that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is crazy over

Asked by a fan if Jack has an American accent given that the family live largely in the US, Rosie answered: "I'm really proud to say he has a proper English accent, and he does have the same booing loud voice as Jason. The pair of them are so noisy!"

She continued: "[Jack] looks very much like me when I was young but with Jason's eye colour."

Jason and Rosie first met at a party in 2009

Rosie was also asked whether her 20 year age gap with Jason was ever a problem. "Nope! Never been an issue. Age is nothing but a number!"

MORE: The £3 body cream that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley swears by - and Meghan is a fan too

As to whether the couple had set a wedding date after announcing their engagement in 2016, Rosie revealed: "We've been so focused on our work for so long and Jack came along.

"We definitely talk about it, we're looking forward to that time. It's also not a huge priority for us, we're so happy."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.