Kylie Jenner gives new insight into son Aire's personality in latest photos from $36.5M home

It appears Kylie Jenner's son Aire is starting to develop quite the sporty, and mischievous, personality!

Though the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 27, initially kept her son largely out of the public eye when he was first born in February 2022, including his name, which she changed thrice, she has since started to show more of his adorable personality.

In addition to Aire, The Kardashians star is also a mom to daughter Stormi, six, both of whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's two-year-old son Aire shows off talent in rare home video

With her six-year-old presumably back at school now that summer is over, Kylie is spending some extra quality time with baby Aire, and just gave a glimpse of some of his toddler shenanigans at home.

The doting mom took to her Instagram Stories this week and revealed Aire's budding affinity for toy cars, joking that he is "always leaving a new little car in my bed," along with a photo of her plush white bed featuring a bright yellow toy car by the pillows.

Emphasizing little Aire's true habit, she also shared a video of another toy car, a green one, placed atop a marble counter in what appears to be her closet or vanity.

© Instagram Aire has a cheeky little habit

Earlier this summer, speaking with British Vogue, Kylie gave more candid insight than ever before into her experience welcoming Aire two years ago, including his name change.

Shortly after he was born, she revealed that she had named him Wolf, and months later revealed she had changed it to Aire, however in her recent interview, she confessed that between Wolf and Aire, he was actually named Knight "for a long time."

© Instagram Kylie lives with her children in Holmby Hills

Kylie shared that her postpartum depression definitely contributed to her difficulty picking a name, and that: "I felt like such a failure that I couldn't name him."

© Instagram The reality star's kids are six and two

"When I met him, he was just the most beautiful thing to me and I couldn't believe just how perfect he was," she added, noting: "He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me."

© Getty She is currently in a relationship with Timothée Chalamet

"Now my advice to all my friends having children is pick the name before, because when the hormones hit you can't make decisions. You can't," she further shared.

Moreover, now she can easily joke: "My daughter, still to this day, is like, 'Do you remember when Aire's name was Knight?' And I'm like … 'No.' And she's like, 'That was so funny, Mom. I like Knight better.' And I'm like: 'You know what, we are not doing this again.'"