Jane McDonald's transformation over the years – from young girl to TV star on Celebrity Gogglebox

Jane McDonald and her best friend Sue have been entertaining us for weeks on Celebrity Gogglebox, and it's easy to forget that Jane got her first TV break back in 1998.

The singer became the breakout star of docu-series The Cruise, soon landing singing gigs, a permanent slot on Loose Women and hosting various travel shows on Channel 5. Jane has undergone several transformations over the years, from her hairstyle to her show-stopping outfits.

Join HELLO! as we chart the 61-year-old's incredible transformation…

1/ 8 © Channel 5 Family holidays While Jane hasn't shared many photos of herself during her childhood, the star did share this beautiful beachside image from a family holiday. Yorkshire through and through, the young singer holidayed in Bridlington with her family and even back then, Jane was incredibly smiley and rocked her raven locks.



2/ 8 © Instagram Pre-fame days When sharing snippets of her 2019 autobiography, Riding the Waves, Jane included photos from before she became a star. In this sweet photo, Jane treated her dear mum to a cruise, and the singer looked just like a showgirl in her glitzy dress and scarf. Of course, Jane's mum also looked seriously glam with a little bit of sparkle!



3/ 8 © Shutterstock Discovery Jane burst onto our screens as part of The Cruise back in 1998, and look at how incredible she looks here! The cruise ship singer styled out quite the slinky black dress as she beamed for the camera while discovering her newfound fame.



4/ 8 © Julian Makey/Shutterstock First marriage Jane's wedding to her future music manager Henrik Brixen was featured on The Cruise. Although the pair were often seen loved-up at events, Henrik never gelled with the music industry and the pair went their separate ways in 2003.



5/ 8 © Ken McKay/Shutterstock Loose Women Jane joined the panel of Loose Women back in 2004 and she was an immediate hit with viewers due to her down-to-earth nature. Jane would also regularly show off her vocal talents by closing the show with her singing. The star departed from the panel in 2013, but has continued to make the occasional guest appearance.



6/ 8 © Dave J Hogan New figure Back in 2016, Jane made an appearance on ITV's Sugar-Free Farm, which entirely transformed her eating habits and led to her dropping two dress sizes. The popular presenter showcased her trim new figure at the 2018 BAFTAs, as you can see in the photo above.



7/ 8 © Instagram Nationwide tours Jane has been taking her singing to the next level over the past few years. Not only has she released 10 albums, but the star has also conducted several nationwide tours. The star looks in her element in this photo taken back in 2021 as she commands the stage.



8/ 8 © Anthony Devlin Soap Awards One of the jewels in Jane's crown came in 2023 when the popular presenter got to host the British Soap Awards after Phillip Schofield stood down as he became hit by a major scandal. The longtime soap opera fan sang to attendees and looked so glam in her velvet gown. Here's hoping she'll be back for 2025!



