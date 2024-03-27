Loose Women's Jane McDonald wows in show-stopping dress for special occasion

Jane McDonald has become known for pulling out all the stops with her gorgeous evening wear – but she outdid herself on Wednesday.

The former Loose Women panellist took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared some new snapshots to her 'tour outfits' highlights.

They showed the star wearing a beautiful Philipp Plein red sparkle dress with draped front that hugged Jane's figure to perfection.

The presenter wore the stunning look with a jewelled necklace and matching earrings and allowed her brunette locks to flow free across her shoulders.

"Just the right amount of drop and a waterfall drop which covered a multitude of sins," the self-deprecating star captioned it.

Jane is gearing up for her tour in the second part of the year, with tickets on sale now. Last month, she started teasing her outfits for the series of shows across the UK, including another fabulous dress.

Jane will be partnering with Angel Couture by Kay Heeley for her upcoming tour outfits.

The incredible announcement was revealed on the fashion brand's Instagram account, and they shared some of their previous highlights including a ravishing, shimmering outfit with a sheer section draped over her shoulders and arms.

Other beautiful looks included an elegant blue gown that wouldn't look out of place on a fairy godmother and a scene-stealing white number that would be perfect for an awards show.

In their caption, the brand shared: "We've done it again… Angel Couture is going on Tour with singer and TV star @thejanemcdonald.

"We have designed for Jane for over 20 years (can you believe!!!!!) and we are just thrilled to announce that our designer Kay is styling and designing once again for Yorkshire's most beautiful and famous star!

"The 2024 tour opens in October in UK arenas and theatres, and we will be sharing all the details and behind-the-scenes of the making of the latest gowns… so stay tuned! Bring on October!!!!"

When Jane confirmed she would be hitting the road again back in November, she wrote on social media: "I'm so excited to officially announce my 2024 tour With All My Love. Visit my website to sign up now for pre-sale tickets!"

The tour will kick off in Blackpool on 11 October before concluding over a month later on 22 November in Leeds. However, it will likely also bring up some emotional moments for the 60-year-old as she revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail that her tour will be dedicated to her late fiancé, musician Eddie Rothe.

"It's not a mournful thing. I haven't had a chance to celebrate his life, so here it is," Jane told the publication.

"I had 13 amazing years with that man. I think I had the best of him. I'm glad I was privileged enough to have that time. I should be grateful for that."

Eddie passed away from lung cancer in 2021 and due to the coronavirus restrictions that were in place at the time, Jane said he didn't get a large funeral and she was unable to give him the "tribute" that she had initially wanted to.