Jane McDonald causes a stir in skinny jeans for major announcement

Loose Women star Jane McDonald thrilled fans on Thursday when she shared an exciting career update on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the TV presenter, 61, uploaded a clip of herself announcing the upcoming release of her brand new book. In her caption, she wrote: "I'm so excited to announce that I've written a new book - ‘Let The Light In: Lessons learned through life, love and laughter’. Visit my website to pre-order your copy now (link in my bio)." Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Jane McDonald delights with exciting career news

For the major announcement, Jane dazzled in a pair of skinny white jeans, a zesty lime-hued linen shirt and a cream blazer.

She wore her voluminous brunette locks in elegant waves and accessorised with a silver pendant necklace and pearl earrings.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock The singer is always so stylish

The star's fans and friends raced to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Can't wait to read this. Your first book is a favourite of mine", while a second noted: "Fabulous news. Just pre-ordered my copy" and a third chimed in: "Wonderful! Plus you look lovely in green".

The synopsis of her book in part reads: "Jane was planning a golden retirement with her beloved partner Ed when a shocking cancer diagnosis changed everything. Ed was terminally ill.

© Getty Images Jane and Ed at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards in 2018

"Jane nursed him at home until the end, on her own, with the UK in lockdown. At first, she was overwhelmed, but slowly gathered strength from caring for her loved one, and now sees that it was a privilege to be there for him.

"'Let The Light In, a song Jane wrote over twenty years ago during another dark time, points the way to finding a new kind of joy out of sorrow. It's a philosophy Jane has always lived by and, in this deeply personal book exploring the same themes, she reveals the lessons she's learned that have helped her grow, adapt, and rise up through adversity."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Ed passed away in 2021

Jane's beloved partner, Ed Rothe, passed away from lung cancer back in March 2021.

The pair had been friends as teenagers and reunited romantically in 2008, following her split from second husband Henrik Brixen.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Jane also dedicated her tour to her late fiance

Drummer Ed popped the question on Christmas Eve that same year. While the couple never tied the knot, they were completely devoted to each other.

At the time of his death, a post on Jane's social media accounts read: "It is with immense sadness that we share the news that Jane's beloved life partner, Ed, passed away on Friday 26th March.

"He had been battling lung cancer for the last few months. We would like to thank everyone for all their help and support during this very difficult time, especially the NHS staff and the wonderful team at The Wakefield Hospice."