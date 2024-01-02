Jane McDonald has fans going 'bananas' as she shares major news

Jane McDonald has given the best new year treat to her legion of loyal fans as the popular travel presenter confirmed that she had a new show coming out, titled The Canary Islands with Jane McDonald.

The star confirmed the news on Tuesday, sharing a selection of photos from her time abroad, including one where she rocked a stunning yellow frock and others that saw her go for a bold outfit that was sure to command attention. However, it was on her Instagram Stories that her look had fans going "bananas" as she styled out a unique dress covered in bananas as she posed next to a large bunch of the fruit.

Sharing what would happen on her new adventure, Jane penned: "New Series: The Canary Islands with Jane McDonald - starts this Friday. Join me on my island-hopping adventure across the Canaries, where I'll be discovering the hidden treasures that each destination has to offer.

"Starting in Tenerife, I'll be staying in Playa de las Americas and heading up Mount Teide by cable car. I'll be tasting the Canarian banana, visiting the old town of La Orotava, visiting Siam Park, and taking a day trip to neighbouring island La Gomera! Episode 1: Friday 5th January 9pm on Channel 5."

The presenter's followers were over the moon with the announcement, as one shared: "Jane in the Canaries - sounds like the perfect thing to banish New Year blues. Bring on the light! Love you Jane," and a second enthused: "What a great start to 2024 my favourite islands and you as well, doesn't get better than that!"

A third added: "Bring it on. Jane in the Canries in striking canary yellow is the perfect antidote to a grey UK January. You are the Bringer of Light," and a fourth commented: "Bloody fabulous start to the year this like."

Jane's new series isn't the only exciting project she has in the works, as the singer recently confirmed she would be heading on tour towards the end of the year, which will tearfully be dedicated to her late fiance, Eddie Rothe.

Speaking to the Mail, Jane said: "It's not a mournful thing. I haven't had a chance to celebrate his life, so here it is. I had 13 amazing years with that man. I think I had the best of him. I'm glad I was privileged enough to have that time. I should be grateful for that."

Eddie passed away from lung cancer in 2021 and due to the coronavirus restrictions that were in place at the time, Jane said he didn't get a large funeral and she was unable to give him the "tribute" that she had initially wanted to.

Opening up about his illness, the presenter said that his death wasn't "slow" as he hadn't displayed symptoms during his illness. She also praised the Wakefield Hospice, which is where she took Ed when he needed end-of-life care. "I'll be forever grateful to them," she remarked. "I was with him all the time there."

The star also opened up about how different her life would be if Ed hadn't died, confessing it was likely that she would have retired, with the couple having made plans for their own future. She shared: "You've got to make a different life from what was planned, but they go with you.

"You move forward with them in your heart. This tour is happening because of Ed. He's probably thinking, 'Go on, you go for it.' I have this ultimate joy in my heart, because he's still there."