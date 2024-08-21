Orlando Bloom shares rare photos of son Flynn, 13 – see how much he's grown

Orlando Bloom shared some rare photos of his son Flynn as they enjoyed some quality time together on Tuesday.

The Lord of the Rings actor, 47, and the 13-year-old spent the day at California's Monterey Car Week – and fans were shocked by the difference in Flynn.

Orlando shared a carousel of photos on Instagram and while it was only the back of Flynn that could be seen, it's clear he's growing up fast.

In one photo, Orlando can be seen with his arm wrapped around the teenager as they gaze at a Porsche – and Flynn is almost as tall as his dad!

Another picture shows the duo walking into the event with Orlando affectionately placing his hand behind his son's head.

"At Monterey Car Week with my boy @porscheusa @porsche," Orlando captioned the post, which also included shots of him surrounded by cars.

His followers loved the insight into their relationship and were in disbelief over how much Flynn had grown.

"Your boy is catching up with you," one commented. A second said: "He's nearly as tall as you Orlando." A third added: "Wasn't he…. Like just a baby?! How has he gotten so tall?!"

Orlando shares Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. The former couple were married from 2010 to 2013.



The former Victoria's Secret model, 41, tied the knot with Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel in 2017, and the two have since welcomed three sons, Hart, five, Myles, four, and Pierre, born earlier this year.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star opened up about how he handles co-parenting with Miranda, and his evolving relationship with Flynn, earlier this year on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast.

Orlando, who practices Buddhism, was asked how he has introduced his philosophies to his children – he also shares a daughter, Daisy Dove, three, with his fiancée Katy Perry.



"Flynn's mother has a beautiful faith in life, I think, and I really respect it," he said. "I don't challenge any of the things – his views – that he's obviously imbued through his mother."

He further shared that the two love to go on walks and have lengthy conversations, however, that has changed since Flynn – whose mom and stepdad split their time between Los Angeles and Australia – has grown up.

Orlando explained: "He's thirteen now, so it's almost like dad is getting pushed aside, and I kind of know what that feels like. I was the same, you know. So, I try not to take it personally."

He added: "And I miss him. We have these wonderful walks and talks, and I kind of just, throughout whatever we're saying, I try to keep reinforcing just the undercurrent philosophy and thinking of my practice."

He elaborated that it's mostly: "'Are you respecting? Are you, if there is that kid in class who's not… are you supporting that kid that's not getting the support?' Because that's where you'll find a richness," and noted: "I know that's in his heart as well. I see it."

