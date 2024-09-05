Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Katy Perry baby number 2 – what she's said about having another child with Orlando Bloom
katy perry orlando bloom black tie event© Getty Images

The Roar singer and Pirates of the Caribbean star are parents to daughter Daisy Dove

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Katy Perry juggles her demanding career with being a mom to her four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The Fireworks singer, 39, is besotted with her daughter and previously admitted that becoming a mother was "the best decision I've ever made" – and it appears she's not stopping at one child.

WATCH: Katy Perry shares video from the delivery room after welcoming daughter Daisy Dove

Baby number two

Katy – who is also stepmom to Orlando's son Flynn, 13, from his marriage to Miranda Kerr – previously admitted that she and Orlando plan to expand their family "in the future."

"I'm a planner," she told People in 2022. "So, we'll see… hopefully in the future."

Motherhood

In the latest episode of Call Her Daddy podcast, Katy said that becoming a mom gave her a new level of respect for her parents.

Talking about growing up following her parents' "very strict version of Christianity," which she described as "a little volatile", Katy said on the September 4 episode: "After having my child – I always respected my mother – but the level of respect for my mother, my parents in general, it just went through the roof."

orlando bloom with daughter daisy dove on american idol© Twitter/X
Katy and Orlando's daughter made a rare appearance on American Idol

She jokily added: "Because I was like, 'How did you keep us alive? Without iPads?'"

Katy continued: "I do think my parents, with the tools that they had and their own upbringings, really did the best that they could.

"And my mother, you know, she is a saint. She sacrificed every step of the way. She was the last to sit at the dinner table every single time."

Daisy Dove Bloom projected on screen as she is addressed by mom Katy Perry during her Vegas residency Play© X
Katy loves nothing more than being a mom to Daisy Dove

Katy has made no secret of how difficult she has found juggling her career and motherhood. 

In a past appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan in early 2021, Katy explained that taking care of her newborn and the demands of her career had caught her by surprise.

"We started filming American Idol season four after I'd given birth, five weeks later," she said. "And I didn't plan that. But it was like, 'Oh, my God!' It was so intense, you know?"

AMERICAN IDOL 712 (Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)" - Performing live from Hollywood in front of judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, the Top 14 take on songs from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees as America votes. By the end of the show, the Top 12 will be revealed. KATY PERRY© Getty Images
Katy struggled with juggling her career and motherhood at first

She continued: "Giving birth, then going back to work and breastfeeding, like – holy crap! This is what women do? Oh my god!"

Katy gave birth during the coronavirus lockdown and admitted it made for a unique parenting experience.

"It was just such an interesting thing having a child during COVID because everything paused besides that," she told People. "I love the experience I'm having with my daughter now."

Support system

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom© Instagram
Orlando is very supportive of Katy

Katy and Orlando both have demanding careers, but they have successfully figured out how to balance their jobs with parenthood.

"I have great support," Katy shared. "I have a great sister. I have a wonderful nanny. And Orlando really taps in."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom on the green carpet of the Opening Gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, in Los Angeles, CA, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021© Getty Images
The couple are able to balance their careers and parenthood

She explained: "We do this funny thing where I go and visit him for a month while he's making a movie and then when he's not making a movie, he kind of takes charge on being number one parent.

"Then I go and do all my business stuff, so we really are just tapping each other in and out."

Birthing experience

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom hold their newborn daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, shared on Instagram in collaboration with UNICEF© Instagram
Katy gave birth during COVID-19

Katy and Orlando welcomed their first child together in August 2020 after four years of dating and nearly a year after getting engaged.

Katy had nothing but praise for the actor when she revealed how supportive he was during labor while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures© Getty Images
Katy and Orlando have been engaged since 2019

She said, "It's the best decision I've ever made in my entire life. [Orlando] was such a great support. We had, like, a little boom box. He was there, and he was so wonderful and just holding my hand and looking into my eyes." 

She added: "He's been amazing, incredible, and we're so in love and we're so grateful."

