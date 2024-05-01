Katy Perry shows hilarious domestic reality of relationship with Orlando Bloom amid his daring stunts

Katy Perry is loving her life with Orlando Bloom, as she supports his latest venture, On The Edge. But while Orlando may be taking up incredible stunts, the American Idol judge isn't letting him get away from domestic duties.

The "Bon Appetit" singer took to Instagram to sing her partner's praises for the new series on Peacock, sharing photos of them together as well as snippets of Orlando's work.

© @katyperry Katy puts the stunt man to the test

The couple looked adorable together, with Katy donning a black leather jacket as she held Orlando's arm, and he also posed in black. Another photo saw her kicking out at him to test his stunt abilities.

Interspersed between the photos of the couple together were clips of Orlando's stunts - including one of the singer watching from the ground as her partner base jumps from a plane sky high with a parachute. Notably, his pack was decorated with daisy patterns, as an adorable tribute to their daughter Daisy.

© @katyperry Katy points out the dreaded socks

Katy shared a passionate tribute to his work as a form of promotion: "In a world of AI / deepfakin / green-screening / fixing / stunt doublin etc etc my hero baby daddy @orlandobloom does it all and FOR REAL", adding: "If you haven’t seen #OnTheEdge on @peacock yet, buckle up and grab a ginger ale (like I did!) and stream it now…"

Below this, she added in brackets: "also honey check slide 9, CAN YOU PLEASE PUT YOUR SOCKS AWAY IN THE RIGHT PLACE FOR ONCE AND THEN FINALLY I WILL BE IMPRESSED I DONT NEED YOU TO CLIMB MOUNT EVEREST OK".

© Lester Cohen Katy and Orlando in 2024

On slide nine, the star had taken a photo of Orlando's socks on a hook, waiting to be put away, proving that while her fiancé may be able to do impressive stunts, he wasn't absolved of domestic duties.

It seems that Orlando wouldn't have it any other way, as he recently spoke to Trevor Noah about how he loved Katy beyond the star persona: "I fell in love with Katheryn, this girl from Santa Barbara. And by the way, parents, pastors, living on food stamps. We're not talking glamorous, Montecito", he said, adding that he wouldn't change their relationship for anything.

"We've got these two giant careers and lives, and hers is even, you know... it's like a universe sometimes," he said. "But I think I just keep coming back to her and trying to hold her hand and walk her back to the sand pit and be like... we're just gonna build a sandcastle."