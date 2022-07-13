Emily Blunt paints rare picture of family life with two daughters and John Krasinski The Mary Poppins star is fiercely private

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are raising their two daughters, Hazel, eight, and Violet, six, away from the spotlight and they're rarely seen in public.

Despite their A-list status, the couple aren't eager to thrust their children into the entertainment industry and manage to keep a low profile in Los Angeles and London.

So when Emily does open up about family life and raising her girls, her words are warmly received by fans.

The Mary Poppins actress spoke to Marie Claire, and said one of the big things she's teaching her little girls is to be empathetic to others. "I encourage empathy in my kids and embracing differences and not being scared of them, or teasing people for them, you know?" she explained.

"Making mistakes, or feeling like you have something that causes you to make mistakes, is a good thing. It's how you learn, and it's how you grow."

While she has plenty to juggle, with her career and being a mom, Emily says she adores being a parent.

Emily and John have been married since 2010

"It is that and more," she told People. "I know that everybody says that. Everybody says, 'Oh it's the best — it's the best thing ever!'"

Emily continued: "You don't know what to expect because it's just completely, existentially out of anything that you’ve ever experienced before, and it's quite indescribable." And if she could sum up motherhood in two words, she said: "It's heaven."

Emily and John have been married since 2010 and continue to navigate their family and their movie careers.

The couple don't want their children to become actors

But they hide what they do from Hazel and Violet for an important reason. "I don't want my kids to feel any more important or special or that there's a glare on them any more than other kids," she explained during an interview on Good Morning America.

"If they can remain oblivious for the longest time, I'd be thrilled. They don't even want to see what I do. They don't even like it when I put on makeup. They don't like any of it! They just want me to be their mommy."

When asked if she and her husband would be open to their daughters following in their acting footsteps, Emily insisted: "God no—no! Please God keep them off the stage."

