Emily Blunt and her kids are the ultimate Swifies - swapping bracelets with fan

Taylor Swift's Era's tour is the biggest concert in the world right now and tickets are like gold dust. So many celebrities have been - heck, even royalty!

Stunning The Devil Wears Prada actress Emily Blunt was seen enjoying the Era's tour with her husband, John Krasinski and her two-rarely seen daughters on Tuesday evening at the Wembley arena and she even swapped bracelets with a fan!

WATCH: Taylor Swift from the ground at Wembley

Fashion and Beauty journalist Em Hawkins told HELLO!: "We spotted Emily in the VIP section behind us and being a big fan of her films, I knew I had to ask her to trade bracelets! She was so sweet and said yes straight away - her husband John was there too. Star struck!!"

© Instagram/emmahawkinss Emily Blunt was seen swaping friendship bracelets with journalist Emma

How refreshingly down-to-earth and downright fabulous!

Taylor, 34, made Wembley Stadium history that evening, as she became the first solo artist to perform at the venue eight times in a single tour.

© Getty Taylor's tour has made history

The blonde hitmaker ended her European leg of her Eras Tour with a packed show featuring special guests as she broke the record previously held by Michael Jackson for his Bad Tour in 1988. Amazing.

The US-born star treated fans to the first live rendition of her song So Long, London from her latest chart-topping 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which is thought to reference her ex-boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn.

© Getty Taylor captivated the crowd

The billion-dollar tour took fans through her back catalogue, including hits from albums 1989, Red, Midnights and her latest offering. Taylor also debuted a new music video to I Can Do It With A Broken Heart from the new album, which features backstage footage of the singer during the tour.

Fans were also delighted that Florence Welch, arrived on stage to perform Florida!!! accompanied by an impressive light show.

© Getty Florence Welch perform onstage at The Eras Tour with Taylor

The singers, who were both sporting white gowns, have been friends for many years, with the redhead previously revealing she had sought relationship advice from her iconic bestie.