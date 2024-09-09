Strictly stars Ben Cohen and Kristina Rihanoff 'fighting' to save home amid money woes

It's been a difficult few months for Strictly Come Dancing couple Ben Cohen and Kristina Rihanoff, who appeared in court this week after Kristina was found driving her car without insurance back in April.

Former rugby player Ben became emotional during the trial, sharing he is "so overdrawn," and is at the risk of losing everything.

"I get up every day and I fight not to lose everything to lose my cars and my house and my relationship," the court heard, reports Northamptonshire Telegraph. "I've got credit cards that are overdrawn. I'm overdrawn in both accounts. We have got a business debt because of Covid. It's just another problem."

© Karwai Tang Ben Cohen and Kristina Rihanoff appeared in court

Ben and Kristina own several businesses together, including a yoga studio, which began struggling during the pandemic, adding to the couple's financial woes.

The trial

The court case, which saw Kristina in tears, is being held over the dancer driving without a license in April of this year – despite the fact she was unaware of the issue with the insurance.

DISCOVER: Giovanni Pernice makes return to TV in shock move following Strictly sacking

Ben confirmed in court that he was solely responsible for sourcing insurance for the couple's cars and it was an administrative error on his part that the vehicle wasn't insured when his partner was driving.

© Getty Kristina Rihanoff was driving without a license

Kristina received six points on her license, but thankfully was not banned from driving as this would have caused more money issues for the couple – as she would have been unable to drive to work.

READ: Strictly Come Dancing 2024: Meet the pros confirmed amid teaching drama

Strong together

While Ben said he and his partner are struggling to hold on to their relationship at present, they previously told HELLO! that it was the tough times that made them stronger.

"Over the last nine years we've been through the wringer," he said. "To support each other through difficult times in business is the ultimate test in a relationship.

© Rui Vieira - PA Images Kristina and Ben Cohen met on Strictly Come Dancing

"I've watched her flourish, from her becoming a mum to growing as a businesswoman, and it has strengthened our bond."

Kristina echoed his sentiments, adding: "It's easy to love someone when everything's rosy but it's a different story when life becomes a challenge."

Ben reiterated: "Every love story has its honeymoon period but that eventually goes. Love has different meanings and for me, that's a relationship with a partner who's been through difficult times with me and together we move forward."

Here's hoping they get over this hurdle together, too.