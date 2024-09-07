Giovanni Pernice makes return to TV in shock move following Strictly sacking

Giovanni Pernice was dropped by Strictly Come Dancing this year following allegations about his training methods, but that hasn't stopped the star from making a new television move.

Although he has reportedly been courted by I'm a Celebrity, on Saturday, the Italian dancer confirmed that he would be returning to his roots by becoming a dancer on Ballando con le Stelle, the Italian version of Strictly.

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice announces major TV move

Sharing the news in a video you can watch above, Giovanni revealed that he had left the UK for Portofino to spend time with his family before making an appearance on the show.

In a caption, he shared: "Hey guys!! I'm delighted to announce that from next week I will be joining the cast of @ballandoconlestelle - the Italian Dancing with the Stars.

© Ray Burmiston Giovanni confirmed he would be heading back to the dancefloor

"I can't wait to get started and to get back to dancing for all of you! Thank you for all of your continued support!"

Fans were quick to show their support, as one said: "Definitely big loss for strictly, I wish you all the luck with your next adventure," and a second added: "Strictly's loss, you should be on here. Will miss your talent, the show won't be the same."

© Getty The dancer got the backing of his fans

Giovanni's former celebrity partner Michelle Visage also showed her support as she joked: "Go win and DON'T VOGUE," a reference to their Couple's Choice routine which saw them eliminated.

The 34-year-old had hinted at a major move coming, saying on Thursday: "30+4 today !! Thank you so much to all of you for the messages. I do appreciate your love and your endless support! Better days to come and exciting news to share with you very soon. Love you, all Gio."

© BBC Amanda made a series of allegations against Giovanni

Giovanni has been mired in controversy since his last Strictly partner, Amanda Abbington abruptly left the series and accused the Italian dancer of "inappropriate behaviour" and claimed she was subject to a "toxic environment".

The BBC subsequently launched an investigation into Giovanni's conduct. The results of the investigation are yet to be made public.

© Guy Levy Giovanni was dropped from the show and an investigation launched into his conduct

The dancer has refuted all of the allegations against him, saying: "To my dear fans, You will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week.

"Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name. Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive… No one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The star refutes all the allegations against him

"I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win - for me and my dance partners. Thank you all once again for your continued love and support!"