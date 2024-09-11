Exclusive: Lady Amelia Windsor celebrates low-key birthday bash

When it comes to celebrating in style, Lady Amelia Windsor knows how to deliver.

The style icon, philanthropist and relative of the British royal family, who turned 29 in August, hosted an intimate, belated birthday lunch last week at London hotspot Langan’s with some of her closest friends. But Mel, as she casually introduces herself, tells hello! that she spent her actual birthday marking someone else’s milestone.

"I was actually at my friend's wedding," she reveals. "Didn’t properly celebrate but it was quite nice to have a party organised and it was a really fun wedding."

The wine-paired lunch was co-hosted by TV wine expert Joe Fattorini in partnership with Amelia's Wine. But it wasn’t just the "fun name match" that made the Duke of Kent’s granddaughter want to get involved.

Sipping on a chardonnay from Chile’s Limarí Valley, she says: "I'm quite picky with my wines, I like something very fresh and clean and this wine ticks the boxes in that way so it was a match made in heaven, I say."

Lady Amelia Windsor enjoyed an intimate birthday lunch with some of her closest friends.

Her 30th may be another year away, but the item that’s top of her present wish list is definitely a practical, adult purchase.

"I really want a nice pan – you can tell I'm growing up," she laughs. "I love the Our Place pans, I'm obsessed with them."

© Aaron Chown - PA Images The model is a champion of sustainable fashion.

Amelia, spotted this year with boyfriend Oliver Lewis, shares that she has a relaxed approach to cooking, however: "I'm a 'shove everything in a pan and hope for the best' type of gal."

With London Fashion Week fast approaching, the model, who is signed to Storm Management, neither confirms nor denies if she will be attending or walking in one of the shows. However, the conversation turns to one of her passions sustainable fashion and her favourite vintage purchase; a pink satin skirt found at London’s Portobello Market that "fits perfectly".

The model is the granddaughter of the Duke of Kent.

"It's so special and beautiful… I've worn it to weddings, I've worn it in Florence, at an opera festival, such a great piece."

Amelia is also known for her work with charities including the Cross River Gorilla Project and the Blue Marine Foundation, but insists: "The people who do the work on the ground are such incredible, inspiring people. It's just an honour to work with them and try and promote what they’re doing to raise money."