Prince Harry's cousin Lady Amelia Windsor is a festival babe in retro bikini and flares

Lady Amelia Windsor is one of the more edgy royals who's willing to take a few risks with her style.

This was evident once again on Tuesday when she was pictured partying with friends at Glastonbury. Embracing the festival vibe, Prince William and Prince Harry's third cousin, 28, donned a bright orange bikini top with contrasting red flowers in a retro 70s style.

© Instagram Amelia chose a colourful orange and red outfit for Glastonbury festival

She teamed it with high-waisted orange trousers with a pink striped cardigan tied around her waist for when the sunshine disappeared. A pair of sunglasses held her newly-chopped blonde bob away from her eyes, while layered bracelets and a cross-body bag completed her ensemble.

© Instagram The model was also pictured in a green mini dress at the festival

Amelia was also pictured wearing a green shimmering mini dress with a halterneck and a ruched bodice with an asymmetrical hem. She added white trainers and wore her hair in pigtails for the ultimate effortless cool-girl look.

Amelia's sustainable style

The model, who is signed to Storm Model Management, previously revealed that she uses Instagram as a source of fashion inspiration.

During an interview with Grazia, she said: "I’ve found smaller brands I would never have found before, as well as different ways of using make-up. There are quite a lot of Scandinavian brands, like Ganni, which I really love, that I’ve found that way. Once you’ve followed one then you find someone else… It’s given a platform to so many brands who would never have been able to afford advertising before, so in that sense it’s incredible."

Amelia recently chopped off her long blonde hair

However, she developed a passion for thrifting while studying at Edinburgh University, which was only developed further during the coronavirus pandemic when she learnt more about fast fashion's impact on the environment.

“That literally is all I wore, it’s the excitement of it – and it became a bit of an obsession. I just love the fact that you never know what you’re going to find. Portobello market I love, it has such a great atmosphere and all the sellers have known each other for years. And now, obviously, you have online as well, with Depop and Vestiaire," she told Hello! Fashion Monthly.

© Getty Lady Amelia opted for a sustainable fashion brand for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

One of her recent sustainable fashion moments was at the Chelsea Flower Show, where Amelia stepped out in a beautiful dress Smock London. Her Barbie pink number was known as the 'Raspberry Gingham Grace Hopper dress' which retails at £225 and features a halterneck, a fitted bodice and a summery, floaty midi skirt.

