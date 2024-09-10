Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dakota Johnson is a vision in deeply plunging chainmail gown
Dakota Johnson is a vision in dripping diamond chainmail gown

Dakota Johnson is a vision in dripping diamond chainmail gown

The Madame Web star attended the Kering Foundation's Caring For Women Dinner

Dakota Johnson in chainmail dress© Getty
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
There were many well-dressed stars at the Kering Foundation's third annual Caring For Women Dinner at The Pool in New York on Monday night but it was Dakota Johnson who stole the show. 

The Madame Web actress, 34, looked a vision in a floor-length figure-flattering gown with a plunging V-neck bodice made from sparkling silver chainmail. 

Dakota johnson posed in dress featuring a plunging neckline© Getty
Dakota's dress featured a plunging neckline

The dazzling dress also featured a white satin skirt with a split up the back revealing her incredible silver platformed heels.

Dakota johnson in dress with platformed heels© Getty
Spot Dakota's killer heels

The Fifty Shades of Grey star elevated her look with an array of eye-catching jewels. Dakota wore the 'Art Deco Pendant' earrings from Maison Boucheron, as well as the 'Plume de Paon' ring. Both featured a mix of diamonds and pearls.

Dakota in white dress with diamond and pearl jewels© Getty
Dakota rocked diamond and pearl jewels

For hair and makeup, the daughter of Hollywood legends Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith opted for a high ponytail with full bangs and a rosy pink lip.

Dakota Johnson posed with Kim Kardashian in white© Getty
Dakota Johnson posed with Kim Kardashian in white

The Daddio star was spotted among a line-up of stars including Kim Kardashian who posed beside Dakota in a shiny white fitted dress styled with wet-look curls.

Dakota Johnson and Naomi Watts posed in white © Getty
Dakota Johnson and Naomi Watts both wore white

Dakota was also spotted chatting with The Watcher actress Naomi Watts who was chic in a billowing white gown.

Dakota walking in white dress and black blazer prior to the event© Getty
Dakota popped on a black blazer prior to the event

Earlier that day, the Am I OK? actress was seen heading to the event wearing a structured black oversized blazer over her shoulders which she ditched upon arrival and carried a silver mini bag.

Dakota's impeccable style

Talia Bernstein and Dakota Johnson sat on yellow sofa© Getty
Talia Bernstein and Dakota Johnson at the Variety TIFF Studio

The actress, who is dating Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, has an effortlessly cool sense of style. 

She was spotted at the Variety TIFF Studio during the Toronto International Film Festival wearing an uber-cool Gucci monogrammed blazer with jeans, kitten heels, and chunky gold jewellery.

Dakota johnson in lacy slip dress© Getty
Dakota is a fan of a lacy slip dress

The star also proved her ability to rock elevated neutrals when she was seen at the Dakota Johnson and TeaTime Pictures Loser Baby dance party at PinkSky in a beige slip dress with mustard and khaki accents.

Dakota's street style

Dakota johnson walking in jeans and red shirt© Getty
Dakota looked straight from the 90s

It isn't always evening gowns for Jamie Dornan's Fifty Shades Freed co-star. 

Dakota walking in a red top and jeans © Getty
Dakota loves a red top and jeans ensemble

DISCOVER: Inside Dakota Johnson's private relationship with Coldplay's Chris Martin 

Dakota's recent New York street style looks include this red shirt and jeans ensemble paired with loafers and round shades, and a similar look that saw the use of the same colour palette in the form of a zip-up sweatshirt and heeled boots.

