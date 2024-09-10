Dakota Johnson is a vision in dripping diamond chainmail gown

There were many well-dressed stars at the Kering Foundation's third annual Caring For Women Dinner at The Pool in New York on Monday night but it was Dakota Johnson who stole the show.

The Madame Web actress, 34, looked a vision in a floor-length figure-flattering gown with a plunging V-neck bodice made from sparkling silver chainmail.

© Getty Dakota's dress featured a plunging neckline The dazzling dress also featured a white satin skirt with a split up the back revealing her incredible silver platformed heels.

© Getty Spot Dakota's killer heels The Fifty Shades of Grey star elevated her look with an array of eye-catching jewels. Dakota wore the 'Art Deco Pendant' earrings from Maison Boucheron, as well as the 'Plume de Paon' ring. Both featured a mix of diamonds and pearls.

© Getty Dakota rocked diamond and pearl jewels For hair and makeup, the daughter of Hollywood legends Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith opted for a high ponytail with full bangs and a rosy pink lip.

© Getty Dakota Johnson posed with Kim Kardashian in white The Daddio star was spotted among a line-up of stars including Kim Kardashian who posed beside Dakota in a shiny white fitted dress styled with wet-look curls.

© Getty Dakota Johnson and Naomi Watts both wore white Dakota was also spotted chatting with The Watcher actress Naomi Watts who was chic in a billowing white gown.

© Getty Dakota popped on a black blazer prior to the event Earlier that day, the Am I OK? actress was seen heading to the event wearing a structured black oversized blazer over her shoulders which she ditched upon arrival and carried a silver mini bag.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Dakota Johnson's Private Relationship With Chris Martin

Dakota's impeccable style © Getty Talia Bernstein and Dakota Johnson at the Variety TIFF Studio The actress, who is dating Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, has an effortlessly cool sense of style. She was spotted at the Variety TIFF Studio during the Toronto International Film Festival wearing an uber-cool Gucci monogrammed blazer with jeans, kitten heels, and chunky gold jewellery.

© Getty Dakota is a fan of a lacy slip dress The star also proved her ability to rock elevated neutrals when she was seen at the Dakota Johnson and TeaTime Pictures Loser Baby dance party at PinkSky in a beige slip dress with mustard and khaki accents.

Dakota's street style © Getty Dakota looked straight from the 90s It isn't always evening gowns for Jamie Dornan's Fifty Shades Freed co-star.