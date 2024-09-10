Dakota Johnson is a vision in dripping diamond chainmail gown

The Madame Web actress, 34, looked a vision in a floor-length figure-flattering gown with a plunging V-neck bodice made from sparkling silver chainmail.
The dazzling dress also featured a white satin skirt with a split up the back revealing her incredible silver platformed heels.
The Fifty Shades of Grey star elevated her look with an array of eye-catching jewels. Dakota wore the 'Art Deco Pendant' earrings from Maison Boucheron, as well as the 'Plume de Paon' ring. Both featured a mix of diamonds and pearls.
For hair and makeup, the daughter of Hollywood legends Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith opted for a high ponytail with full bangs and a rosy pink lip.
The Daddio star was spotted among a line-up of stars including Kim Kardashian who posed beside Dakota in a shiny white fitted dress styled with wet-look curls.
Dakota was also spotted chatting with The Watcher actress Naomi Watts who was chic in a billowing white gown.
Earlier that day, the Am I OK? actress was seen heading to the event wearing a structured black oversized blazer over her shoulders which she ditched upon arrival and carried a silver mini bag.
Dakota's impeccable style
The actress, who is dating Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, has an effortlessly cool sense of style.
She was spotted at the Variety TIFF Studio during the Toronto International Film Festival wearing an uber-cool Gucci monogrammed blazer with jeans, kitten heels, and chunky gold jewellery.
The star also proved her ability to rock elevated neutrals when she was seen at the Dakota Johnson and TeaTime Pictures Loser Baby dance party at PinkSky in a beige slip dress with mustard and khaki accents.
Dakota's street style
It isn't always evening gowns for Jamie Dornan's Fifty Shades Freed co-star.
Dakota's recent New York street style looks include this red shirt and jeans ensemble paired with loafers and round shades, and a similar look that saw the use of the same colour palette in the form of a zip-up sweatshirt and heeled boots.