Meet Gary Oldman's family – inside life away from the spotlight from famous sister to three sons

Gary Oldman is back on our screens with the latest series of Slow Horses, and it's impossible to deny that the Dark Knight star has had an incredible career.

Away from the cameras, the star also has an impressive family life, and he's not the only famous sibling from his family, with his sister being a soap icon. Gary has also walked down the aisle five times, including with two major actresses and over the years he's welcomed three sons.

Here's all you need to about the 66-year-old's life away from the spotlight…

Famous sister

Gary is the youngest of three siblings, and his eldest sister, Laila Morse, also has a job in the showbusiness world. Laila's most notable role is as Big Mo on soap opera EastEnders, a role she has periodically played since 2000.

© Tristan Fewings Laila's biggest role has been in EastEnders

Laila has also had roles in The Bill, Great Expectations and Hellboy. She also played Janet in Nil by Mouth, which marked her younger brother's directorial debut.

© Instagram Gary and Laila have a close bond

Laila's stage name came about because of her younger brother. The moniker was suggested by the Italian actress Isabella Rossellini, who Gary dated during the 90s. "Laila Morse" is an anagram of "mia sorella", which is Italian for "my sister".

Children

Gary is a doting father to three sons: Alfie (b. 1988), who he shares with ex-wife Lesley Manville, Gulliver (b. 1997) and Charlie (b. 1999) who were welcomed into the world during his marriage to American model Donya Fiorentino.

Alfie has started following in his father's footsteps and in 2019 he made his acting debut in Compos Mentis, a student short film. Alfie has worked behind-the-scenes on major films including Maleficent, The Dark Knight Rises and The Hitman's Bodyguard.

© Dave J Hogan Alfie (far-left) is Gary's eldest son

Although he and Lesley co-parented Alfie, Gary raised his sons Gulliver and Charlie after being awarded sole custody of them following his split from Donya.

© Barry King Gary is also a father to Guliver and Charlie

Gulliver is an aspiring photographer, while Charlie works as a model and has walked the runway for brands like Dolce & Gabbana.

Ex-wives

Gary has walked down the aisle five times during his life, including with famous actress Lesley Manville and Uma Thurman.

In 1987, Gary married The Crown star Lesley, with the pair welcoming their son a year later. However, things didn't last and the duo divorced in 1989.

© Scott Garfitt Lesley and Gary remain close friends

There has been no bad blood between former couple and in 2018 after the pair were both nominated for Academy Awards, Lesley said on BBC Radio 4: "His sons from his other partner and my son are all very close, so it's a family evening. And that's what it's felt like. And Gary and I are friends, so it's been very good and been very nice for our son."

Gary and Uma married in 1990, but divorced just two years later in 1992. Reflecting on their relationship in 1996, Uma told Vanity Fair: "He was 12 years older. It was a crazy love affair that ended as it needed to. He was my first love. I had no prior experience."

© Jim Smeal Uma and Gary were a couple from 1990 to 1992

Gary later started dating Isabella Rossellini, who was his co-star in Immortal Beloved, and although the couple became engaged, they called the wedding off in 1996.

Gary's third marriage was to model Donya Fiorentino, with the pair marrying in 1997. The couple divorced in 2001.

© Dave Benett Gary and Gisele have been married since 2017

In 2008, Gary married singer Alexandra Edenborough, however they divorced in 2015, with the singer citing "irreconcilable differences".

The actor is currently married to writer Gisele Schmidt, with the pair walking down the aisle in 2017.