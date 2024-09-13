Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kelly Ripa's daughter looks unrecognizable as exciting new project drops
Kelly Ripa and daughter Lola could be sisters in sweet family photo © Instagram

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's daughter has released new music

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola Consuelos rocked a brand new look in a photo shared on her mom's Instagram story, along with an exciting announcement.

The 23-year-old, who spends a lot of time in London with her boyfriend Cassius Kidston, looked as though she'd truly taken to British life as she posed at the Goodwood Revival festival, which took place on September 6-8 in West Sussex, England. 

Lola debuts a brand new look© @kellyripa
Truly in the spirit of the motoring festival, she wore an oversized tweed jacket with a preppy plaid mini skirt and a sheer white shirt. She paired the looks with a flat cap and a pair of knee-high boots with a matching brown bag. She smiled in the photo, as a number of people in the background wore similar clothing, typically ascribed to upper class British country folk. 

Photo shared by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter Lola Consuelos of her boyfriend Cassius Kidston while on vacation© Instagram
Her mom used the photo in order to plug her daughter's latest achievement, captioning the photo: "New music drop," tagging her daughter in it and playing the song — "The Watcher" by Lola Consuelos — over the top, a synthy dance song with a soulful melody. 

This isn't Lola's first foray into music, as she's been dropping music since 2022. 

Lola Consuelos poses for a photo with new Campobasso FC merchandise, shared on Instagram© Instagram
She told Entertainment Tonight: "Everyone always asks me, 'Is your music about specific people?' I've only released two songs, but truly both of them are not necessarily about anything, anyone specific, but definitely situations that maybe I've endured multiple times or that I know a friend has or a family member [who has]. When it's specific, I feel like everyone will know."

kelly ripa and daughter lola consuelos posing on a boat© Instagram
Lola continued: "Live performing is something I wanna do 100 percent. I just wanna make sure I'm comfortable with the music I'm putting out, I'm happy with it, and I'm ready for that, which I feel like I am. But I don't feel the need to rush anything, because I'm enjoying what I'm doing so much that I'm just trying to let it flow naturally."

The only daughter of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa spent most of her summer with her family, as her parents joked that "hurricane Lola blew back into town" when she returned to the States.

Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola Consuelos shared a first look at her debut album© Instagram
Kelly added: "To me she looks like Lola, she sounds like Lola, but we had a bunch of friends come over, everybody came over to see Lola, and everybody said the same thing, 'You sound so British!'"

Lola's arrival back home was a treat for the family, as she moved to London after spending a semester of her time while she studied at New York University.

